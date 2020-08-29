Holly House Boutique showcasing local artists, fair food
Typically this time of year Kim Schueller, owner of the Holly House Boutique, is at a large booth near the Hideaway Bar at the Minnesota State Fair.
When the fair was canceled, Schueller and the dozens of artists involved were disappointed, along with many Minnesota resident.
Holly’s House Boutique has served as a winter holiday time seasonal business for about 40 years, but about seven years ago, Schueller added Minnesota State Fair to the schedule.
“When the pandemic first hit in March, I thought there’s no way it was going to be canceled,” Schueller said. “August seemed really far away. We were going to flatten the curve. This was going to be OK. By May, things were starting to get canceled, I started to think ‘oh, no.’ ”
The day the fair’s cancellation was announced, Holly House Boutique said via social media that it was going to do something, anything, so stay tuned.
“I had no idea what that would be at the time, but I knew I had to do something,” Schueller said. “There was interest from the artists, and there’s nowhere to sell.”
Art fairs, craft shows and markets where the artists would sell during the summer were being canceled or greatly reduced leaving many local artists with an abundance of inventory and an uneasy feeling.
“Our booth was always really busy at the state fair,” Schueller said. “These are items you can’t really find anywhere else, and I think people really like supporting local artists.”
Schueller put together a Mini-Minnesota Get Together in Eagan for six weeks in the Cliff Lake Centre.
About 45 local artists will be selling their goods Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m. at Holly House Boutique until Sept. 13.
The boutique is decked out in state fair theme. Every artist gets a blue ribbon. Sweet Martha’s Cookie dough and Sara’s Tipsy Pies are on sale.
The boutique will feature Minnesota State Fair grub via food trucks.
North Star Donuts food truck is scheduled for Aug. 27. Auntie Em’s gluten free food truck is scheduled for Sept. 3.
Whether its home decor, jewelery, coats, graphic T-shirts, vintage art, wood art, graphic towels, stained glass or goat soap, Holly House Boutique offers many products.
But this season, it will also offer face masks for sale.
“If you want to find something unique, here you go,” Schueller said. “Many of the artist have added masks to what they create. It’s our No. 1 seller.”
Lakeville’s Patti Flikeid, one of the sewing artists who sells through Holly House Boutique, said she’s been working on her fall lineup of masks including scarecrows, ghosts and little witch creations.
To go along with the Minnesota State Fair theme, she put her little Frankensteins and pumpkins on-a-stick.
Flikeid was a crafter many years ago, she said. She gave it up for work, but once she retired, she got back to crafting.
She only sells through Holly House Boutique, so having the Mini-Minnesota Get Together was a treat.
When the only places open for several months were the big box retailers, there wasn’t much variety.
“I think there’s some pent up demand for these unique times,” Schueller said. “These artists live around here. I think the farthest an artist here lives is about 40 miles away.”
Holly House Boutique is following the state guidelines to limit COVID-19 exposure to artists, employees and customers. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is available.
There is a maximum of 30 customers allowed in the store at one time.
For more information, visit www.hollyhouseboutique.com.
