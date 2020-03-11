of Garrison, MN passed away March 4 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer. Proceeded in death by son Kenneth Scott, his parents and sister JoAnn. Survived by wife and soul mate of 56 years Dolores, daughter Lorna Knight, grandchildren Justin, Dylan and Ashley (Gage), great-great grandson Kaden Gerald, brother Bruce (Diane) brother in law Stan Ward, sister in law Verna, nieces, nephews and friends. The best husband, dad, grandpa and great-great grandpa ever. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoors, time with family and friends. His greatest joy is his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to St. Croix hospice and his nurse Paula who went above and beyond to keep him comfortable. Gerry requested no service.

