Fundraiser assists George Floyd’s housemates in St. Louis Park

A fundraising campaign has been launched to assist the St. Louis Park housemates of the late George Floyd.
“In honor of George Floyd, a member of our St. Louis Park community, the Allies of St. Louis Park are reaching out to rally support for his dear friends & housemates, Alvin Manago and Theresa Scott,” the gofundme.com page says. “It is on us to lift up the friends, family and community members in his circle, now facing deep trauma and hardship in the aftermath of his death.”
The fundraiser’s goal is to help Manago and Scott pay for their housing and living expenses “to lighten their burden and allow them to process and grieve this very personal loss.”
Besides Floyd’s size 14 shoes, the page says, “He leaves behind a huge void ... his kindness, enthusiasm, devout faith, strong hugs and greetings.”
He would often greet Scott and Manago with nicknames, saying, “Hey, TT, hey Al Al,” the page continues.
Of Floyd’s housemates, the fundraiser explains, “Alvin has been out of work due to Covid and Teresa has been working two jobs for over six years. Alvin and Theresa are a beautiful couple, lifting one another up tirelessly with devotion and love.”
Of the community more broadly, the page says, “St. Louis Park is striving to be a place of diversity, equity and inclusion. As citizens, we must continue to ensure action aligns with vision. Supporting this direct need is one way to say, ‘We see you, we are here for you and we are working for change’ in honor of George Floyd.”
Four fired Minneapolis police officers are facing charges in Floyd’s death while in custody May 25 in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, who a video shows holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other fired officers face charges of felony aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Manago told CBC News he learned of Floyd’s death in the early morning May 26 when a reporter knocked on the door.
“I didn’t want to believe it was him, and the more I saw it, the more it broke my heart,” Manago said, according to CBC. “It was savage and brutal, and I just couldn’t believe that a human could do that to another, like he was enjoying it.”
Manago said he had been roommates with Floyd for nearly four years.
Scott told ABC News, “I was like a big sister to him because he’s younger than me. We cried together. We prayed together, you know, we had a good relationship.”
Scott said she has continued to expect to see Floyd come through the door of their home.
“It hurts really bad,” she said.
Scott added, “I want everybody to remember, remember him as the gentle giant.”
Likewise, Manago told CBC News, “Every day, you know, I see his face. I go in his room and look at his shoes and know Floyd’s not coming home. And, you know, I’m going to miss him.”
The fundraising page lists a goal of raising $15,000. As of press time, it had raised nearly $7,000. To view the page, visit gofundme.com/f/friends-amp-family-of-george-floyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.