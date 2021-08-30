Asked about goals for the 2021 high school girls tennis season, Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said, “I would be excited to have a full season.”
That didn’t happen last year, of course, as all prep programs in Minnesota were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams had to practice in pods and masks were required for all team huddles and meetings, and sometimes during competition, as well.
The Hornet girls had a four-team doubles scrimmage with Breck School, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Wayzata Aug. 25. Nobody was masked and it was a glorious day for competition among four ranked teams. Edina starts the season as the third-ranked team in the state.
The Hornets had a huge turnout this year with 87 tennis candidates. The girls will compete at four levels, and the coaching staff selected 18 players for varsity.
Junior Sami Hankinson is Edina’s most experienced tournament player, and she was one of the primary contributors when Edina won the state Class AA team title in 2019. Since there were no State Tournaments last fall, Edina comes into the 2021 season as the defending state champion. Edina won the Section 6AA championship last season, but the season ended at that point.
Having Hankinson back in the fold is a confidence builder for some of the younger players coming into the program.
“Sami put in a ton of work in the off-season,” coach Gaard Chapman said. “She has taken her game to another level.”
While Edina’s singles lineup is led by Hankinson, the doubles lineup features senior co-captains Ana Martinez and Kate Miller, who both played on the state-championship team in 2019.
“Last year, we couldn’t do as many team events as usual [because of COVID-19],” Miller said. “But we still felt lucky that we were able to play.”
“I am definitely looking forward to more team bonding this year,” Martinez said. “I missed having team dinners last year.”
The Hornets will have to contend with Minnetonka in the Lake Conference. Last year, Minnetonka was undefeated in all dual matches and was ranked No. 1 in the Class AA coaches’ poll. The Skippers took the Section 2AA title.
Dave Stearns, Minnetonka’s head coach for 33 years, passed away last December and has been replaced by Brent Lundell. The Skippers return their top four players from last season - Sarah Shahbaz, sisters Annika and Karina Elvestrom and Kelsey Phillips.
“Playing teams like Minnetonka and Blake brings out the best in us,” Martinez said. “We are looking forward to the challenge.”
In addition to Hankinson, Martinez and Miller, key returnees for the Hornets are Annie Klemmensen, Zoya Hassan and eighth-grader Emmy Indereiden.
