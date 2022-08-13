Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Sunday, July 31 to Saturday, August 6
Sunday, July 31
• At 12:13 a.m., a Stillwater officer reported to the location of the Lift Bridge in Downtown Stillwater for a report of a young adult male that was seen climbing on the bridge. The officer spoke with a fisherman on site and he stated that the suspect had left on foot toward the bars. No valid description of the male was given.
Tuesday, August 2
• At 11:16 a.m., a Stillwater officer was dispatched to the 14000 block of 66th St N for a report of disturbance. A 56-year-old male from Stillwater stated his neighbor, a 50-year-old female, had an active HRO against him but she had approached him and started arguing. He said he was in the common area with other neighbors when she came out of her apartment and began speaking with friends. He stated that she began talking about him to other neighbors. The female contends that he was supposed to leave the area according to the HRO. Both parties agreed to discontinue all communication. The male was set to move out on that exact day from the apartment complex.
• At 3:56 p.m., a 53-year-old female from the 1400 block of Benson Blvd East reported that an unknown suspect attempted to make a $944.95 purchase at a Lowe’s in Kansas City, Missouri in her name with a credit card. The female stated that she did not have a credit card with that number. She also contacted her credit card company and reported this. Aside from this, no other charges were made. The order was cancelled so she did not lose money. Officer gave her preventive measures to prevent identity theft in the future. This was forwarded to Stillwater investigations.
Thursday, August 4
• At 2:29 p.m., a Stillwater Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Churchill Street to assist Washington County Social Services since they were conducting an interview regarding a possible assault between a 77-year-old female (victim) and a 36-year-old male (suspect). Both parties were currently living at the residence. The incident occurred two weeks prior when the alleged subject grabbed the victim by the neck and threatened her. Ultimately, the victim was possibly covering for the male subject and told Social Services she was not in fear for her safety. This is possibly a grandma-grandson relationship. Forwarded to the City Attorney for possible charges for domestic assault from a third party.
Saturday, August 6
• At 12:30 a.m., a Stillwater Officer was watching traffic near the intersection of 2nd St and Myrtle when he observed a black dodge charger driving westbound. The vehicle drove southbound and made a U-turn in the middle of Myrtle St. The driver then tried to park the vehicle at a 45-degree angle. At this point the officer stopped the driver. The suspect was a 46-year-old male from Waxahachie, Texas. He admitted to drinking earlier in the night but stated he had had only a couple drinks in downtown Stillwater. He performed poorly on the standard sobriety test. The driver was charged with 4th degree DWI and DWI with a .08 or more within two hours. The suspect’s DMT result was .14.
• At 1:47 a.m., Stillwater officers responded to the 300 block of South Water Street for a report of a male that had been assaulted. Upon arrival, the male had several lacerations on his face and he stated that he only wanted medical attention. He did not want to give the police any other information. Lakeville EMS arrived on scene and gave medical treatment. The male left the scene on his own but was provided information in case he wanted to press charges. The victim was a 28-year-old male from Oakdale.
• At 6:45pm, a 35-year-old female from the 14000 block of 66th St. reported a theft. Officer made contact with her and she stated sometime between 1 and 6 p.m. that day her front license plate had been stolen. Her vehicle had been parked in front of her residence. There were no cameras to catch the theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.