Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 24
Sunday, June 19
• At 1:30 p.m., Stillwater Police received a call from a 51-year-old male at the 2000 block of Orwell Court. The Stillwater resident called to report that a large section of his property had been mowed by his neighbor in error. The neighbor was a 51-year-old male. The caller had been planning on turning that section of his property into a wildlife area for butterflies. The neighbor apologized for the inconvenience and said he wouldn’t do it again. The caller said he wanted the report on record in case there were problems in the future.
• At 4:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S 5th for a report of a grill that had caught on fire. The Stillwater Fire Department extinguished the fire. No loss occurred.
• At 7:40 p.m., Stillwater officers reported to an apartment building located on the 300 block of S 3rd Street. The 38 year-old female was kicking her daughter and boyfriend out of her home. The daughter, a 19 year-old who now resides in Maplewood, claimed that her mother was refusing to let her inside the home to get her things. The age of the daughter’s boyfriend is 22 years old. The officer was able to mediate the situation between them, and the daughter collected her belongings. It is unclear who made the call to the police in the first place.
Monday, June 20
• At 3:20 p.m., Stillwater PD reported to a location at the 600 block of W Anderson St. A 74 year-old female reported that she received a text that her credit card had been charged $2,414 for a TV purchased on Amazon. The text message advised that she was to contact a number if there was an error. When the woman called the number, a male advised that she download an app and allow the caller permission to have access to her computer. The woman downloaded the app but refused to let the male party gain access to her computer. No fraudulent charges were found on her bank account. Officers advised that she end communication with anyone involved in this transaction.
Tuesday, June 21
• At 7:37 p.m., Stillwater PD received a call from a 23-year-old female who resided at the 1400 block of Highland Court. The caller spoke with officers for a report of an order violation and said that her ex-boyfriend had been sending harassing messages through Instagram. The female had applied for an order for protection but it had not yet been approved. The woman’s boyfriend, a 30-year-old male who now resides in Texas, threatened to release semi-nude photos of her if she did not pay him. Officers spoke with the male over the phone. The ex-boyfriend advised that he had not been contacting the female via Instagram or any other platform. He contended that she had made fake accounts pretending to be him. The officers then did attempt to get a warrant to gain access to the Instagram account and Cash App of the female. This case has been forwarded to the Investigations division.
Thursday, June 23
• At 10 a.m., Stillwater PD received a call from a resident at the 100 block of E Marsh Street for a report of theft. The caller was reporting that his catalytic converter had been taken some time between 7 p.m. on June 22 and 7 a.m. on June 23rd. The caller’s vehicle was parked outside his residence. There were no suspects or surveillance footage available. Estimated loss was $1400. The victim was a 71 year-old female from Stillwater.
Friday, June 24
• At 11:10pm near the area of Main Street and Commercial Street, Stillwater Officers reported to the area due to a large amount of smoke coming from a waste container. The Stillwater Fire Department extinguished the smoke a short time later. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.