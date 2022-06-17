Sunday, May 29
• At 2:17am, Stillwater officers responded to the 200 block of South Main Street for a report of an intoxicated male who was laying on the ground. The male was a 34-year-old from Eagan. He was unable to speak clearly and did not remember how he got to Stillwater. Officers were able to get contact information for his brother, a 35-year-old from Woodbury, and contacted him via phone. The older brother picked him up shortly following the conversation.
• At 9:13pm, police reported to the location of 2300 Interlochen Drive on May 29th due to several shots that were heard in the area. Officers patrolled for several minutes but found no suspicious vehicles or pedestrians in the area. The caller was a 48-year-old female from Stillwater that stated she heard approximately 10 shots just to the south of her home but nothing else after that time. No follow-up needed.
Tuesday, May 31
• At 1:21am from the 200 block of S Main St, Stillwater officers received a report of assault from a bartender. The male in question had left on foot. He was reportedly knocking over flowerpots on Main Street. The 21-year-old male from Stillwater was found hiding underneath a vehicle in a parking lot. After multiple requests he finally came out from under the vehicle. Police detected a strong alcohol odor on his breath. He was very uncooperative and highly intoxicated to the point where he was unable to stand on his own. The officers attempted to place his hands behind his back but he resisted. He continued to argue with officers and at one point he knocked the radio microphone off the officers’ vest. He was placed in handcuffs and brought to Washington County Jail. The male spat in the backseat and attempted to break the window and smashed his head against the partition and then purposely threw up in the backseat. The case was forwarded to the county attorney. Possible charges include 4th degree misdemeanor damage of property, disorderly conduct, petty misdemeanor for littering, and more.
Wednesday, June 1
• Police received a call from the 900 block of West Churchill Street at 12:42pm from Lakeview Hospital security staff. Some time on May 25th an unknown party driving a newer Ford hit the barrier doors of the hospital, picked up a patient and drove off. The Security staff were making this call for insurance purposes. The staff was unable to obtain license information.
Thursday, June 2
• At 3:15pm, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Market Dr for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. A 31-year-old female from Oakdale stated on June 1st at 10pm her vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Cub Foods and left unlocked. Upon leaving the store, the woman and her husband observed a male rummaging through their vehicle. The individual fled from the scene into his own truck and drove away. The couple were unable to get a license plate number or accurate description of the vehicle. Stolen from the vehicle was a child’s jacket of an unknown amount, $8 in coins and the woman’s driver’s license. The Stillwater Police Department is working with Cub Foods Security to get possible footage.
Friday, June 3
• Police received a call at 11:10am from a person at the 700 block of Fischer Circle. Contents of a dump truck in the location were on fire. The fire was extinguished by a residential hose before the fire spread to the actual truck. The Stillwater fire department responded afterward to ensure the area was safe.
