This past Friday, Minnesota Management and Budget released their February economic forecast, showing a projected $1.6 billion surplus for the 2022-2023 biennium. This is up from a $1.27 billion deficit projected in November. It is great news that we no longer have a deficit to grapple with, and shows that not only is our economy recovering, but our current tax levels are more than sufficient to maintain our state's obligations.
In spite of this projected surplus, Governor Walz and House Democrats are still pushing for massive tax hikes that hit Minnesotans at all income levels. It is unconscionable to continue forward with tax hikes in the face of our burgeoning economic recovery - doing so will only hurt the people who have already been hit hard over the last year.
As a reminder, the governor's budget proposal includes $52.4 billion in spending for FY2022-23 which constitutes an increase of 9.5%. It also includes $1.7 billion in tax increases, and only $150 million, or .3%, in cuts. The governor's plan would use $1 billion from the budget reserve, and another $130 million shifted to the general fund as a result of the cap on the stadium reserve fund. Even with all these increases, the budget proposal leaves out full federal conformity for PPP loan forgiveness, which both the Democrat Tax Chair and the governor have indicated support for. Additionally, a large amount of the proposed tax hikes land squarely on those who can least afford it, and are some of the most regressive taxes he could increase based on the Minnesota Department of Revenue's own tax incidence study.
Families and businesses have struggled over the last year, and now is not the time to stick them with an even higher tax bill. We've all tightened up our budgets and done all we can to live within our means this year. It is time for state agencies to do the same.
Public Safety Hearing on Elections Bill
During last Tuesday's Public Safety hearing, we heard HF 9, which would make extensive changes to our state's elections. In Public Safety, we heard the bill because it would allow individuals who have been convicted of a felony to have their right to vote restored once they are no longer incarcerated. Right now, a person convicted of a felony would have to complete their entire sentence, including probation or parole, before they are allowed to vote again. HF 9 makes a number of changes such as modifying the existing process that allows a voter to request that an absentee ballot application be sent automatically prior to each election, allow someone to “vouch for” an unlimited number of unregistered voters' residency in that precinct to allow them to register and vote same day, extending the time of early voting, allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to 7 days after the election, and authorizing individuals to pre-register to vote beginning at age 16.
The bill passed along party lines after a robust debate, and is now in the Transportation Committee.
Joint Meeting on Regent Selection
Last Tuesday, the House and Senate Higher Education committees met for a joint meeting on Regent Selection, where we recommended candidates for the Board of Regents to the Joint Convention of the Legislature.
There are four open Regent seats that will be filled for full 6-year terms, including seats in congressional districts 1, 4, 6, and 7. Prior to this meeting, the Regent Candidate Advisory Council interviewed 19 candidates and selected 3 finalists from each district. During the Joint Committee, we narrowed the list to two candidates for each open Regent seat.
When the House and Senate call the full joint convention, all 201 members of the House and Senate will vote for one candidate in each seat. In order for a candidate to be chosen, they will have to earn 101 votes. The joint convention has not yet been called.
The finalists for the Regent seats include:
First Congressional District: Val Aarsvold & Ruth Johnson
Fourth Congressional District: Daryl Alkire & Karen Schanfield
Sixth Congressional District: Michael Hsu & Kodi Verhalen
Seventh Congressional District: Michael Yost & Doug Huebsch
Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform
On Friday, the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform heard several DFL proposals on reforming the governor's Chapter 12 emergency powers. HF 1514 would have changed restrictions on restaurants and bars to a county-by-county approach based on COVID metrics. Once a month, the Minnesota Department of Health would categorize each county as Critical, High Risk, Moderate Risk, Low Risk, and New Normal, which would determine whether limitations on service are warranted and which limitations would be put in place for the county. This bill is actually worse and more confusing than the current executive orders. That bill was laid over for possible inclusion in a future bill.
HF 1515 would allow for much more collaboration between the branches of government during declared peacetime emergencies. Under the bill, if a peacetime emergency were to last more than 30 days, the governor would be required to report the rationale for executive orders issued under that peacetime emergency. All executive orders issued in the first 30 days would have to be approved by a majority vote in both houses of the Legislature by the 37th day of the emergency or they would automatically expire, and orders issued after the 30th day would expire after 7 days without majority approval in each house. The bill would apply to the current peacetime emergency, and all existing executive orders would expire unless ratified by a majority vote of the Legislature within 7 days of enactment.
As we have gone months now without any tangible action from the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform, I made a motion on Friday to move HF 1515 to the General Register, where it could then be calendared for a vote by the full House. Once again, the Democrats obstructed progress by the committee, voting along party lines against their own proposal, including the author of the bill.
March FFA Fare for All
Tuesday, March 9, is the March FFA Fare for All at Zion Lutheran Church. Fare For All is a great event that provides healthy food at a low cost for people in the community. Fare For All is a drive-through, low-touch event. There is no need to sign up, you can just show up at the location. Meat, produce, and brunch packs are first-come, first-served!
For more information about this great community event, you can visit FareForAll.org!
