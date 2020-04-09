From China to Minnesota, with a few stops in between

Teacher’s family didn’t catch COVID-19, but it still upended their lives
Recently, Josh Sadek and his family did the same thing as a lot of people who suddenly have time on their hands –– they took a walk around a Twin Cities-area lake.
The difference was, the lake is about 7,000 miles from where they expected to be.
For most of the year, Shanghai, China, is home for Sadek, his wife Tifani and their two daughters. Josh, a Minnesota native and Rosemount High School graduate, and Tifani are teachers at Shanghai American School, which serves 2,750 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on two campuses. The Sadek family left China in January for what they thought would be a working vacation in Barcelona, Spain. They planned to return to Shanghai on Feb. 3 –– the end of Chinese New Year –– only to be told they couldn’t because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A two-month, three-continent odyssey included stops in France and England. Ultimately, it brought the family to Lakeville, where they’re staying with Josh’s brother Brett, a District 196 teacher and coach. Josh said he doesn’t know when his family will be allowed to return to China; last week the Chinese government placed additional restrictions on foreign residents entering the country. He and his wife can give their U.S.-based colleagues a heads-up on distance learning, as Josh and Tifani have been teaching that way for eight weeks.
“It’s been an interesting ride, for sure,” Josh said this week. “We were in Spain and left just before the virus started heating up there. Then we were in England just before it started spreading there.”
Nobody in his family has developed COVID-19 symptoms although, as Sadek said, you don’t have to get sick for the virus to turn your life upside down.
The journey begins
“We were in Barcelona for about 11 days, staying in an Airbnb,” he said. “We were supposed to fly back on (Feb. 3), and KLM Airlines called and said our flight was canceled. We were delayed until Feb. 17, then to the first of March. Then, they said they didn’t know.”
The family wasn’t able to remain at its rented place in Spain, but they were able to stay at friends’ homes in Normandy and London before coming to Minnesota.
“We packed for 11 days and 60-degree temperatures,” Sadek said. “We’ve had to buy a lot of clothes.”
Initially, the journey appealed to his daughters’ sense of adventure. Taylor is in 10th grade and Jasmine is in eighth.
“Not many kids get to spend a few hours on schoolwork and then go to the Louvre,” Sadek said. “But I think after a while they missed being around their classmates.”
They also miss the family’s dog, which is back in China and being cared for by friends.
Hoping to return their youngest to a more traditional school experience, Josh and Tifani sent Jasmine ahead to live with Josh’s sister in Rosemount. Jasmine enrolled at Rosemount Middle School, but Minnesota schools were shut down about a week after she arrived. She went back to the Shanghai American School’s distance learning program.
Josh’s father Bob Sadek is a former University of Minnesota football quarterback who later taught and coached in District 196 for three decades. Bob Sadek was coach of Rosemount High School’s 1981 state championship football team, with Brett playing quarterback.
Overseas experience
Josh teaches math to middle schoolers in Shanghai and coaches baseball and softball. Tifani, who taught in Rosemount and coached gymnastics at Eastview High School, is a physical education teacher at Shanghai American School. They have spent most of their careers teaching internationally, including stops in Bolivia, Malaysia, Indonesia and China. This is their fourth year in Shanghai; they also have taught at an American school in Beijing.
“We had an opportunity to teach at an American school in La Paz (Bolivia),” Josh said. “At the time I had hardly ever left Minnesota, other than a trip to Acapulco. If we didn’t like it, we could always come back. But we liked the lifestyle, and now we’re in our 20th year teaching overseas.”
While their school is a long way from Minnesota, the Sadeks learned there’s a strong Minnesota network overseas, including several ties to Rosemount. One of their daughters played basketball for Shanghai American School and was coached by Brandon Wolf, who played basketball and baseball at Rosemount High. Wolf and Josh Sadek also coached baseball together. One of the school’s baseball players is a nephew of former Rosemount athlete Scott Isenbrand, who was a teammate of Josh Sadek and played for Bob Sadek.
Josh, Tifani and their daughters occupy the basement of Brett’s home. Things are even busier there with the addition of Brett’s son Jack, a defenseman in the Minnesota Wild’s minor league system. Jack, who played at Lakeville North High School and the University of Minnesota, would have been getting ready for the playoffs if not for the virus outbreak. He had been called up to the Iowa Wild, Minnesota’s top affiliate, shortly before professional sports were shut down.
“One of the good things about this is our daughters get to spend some time with Jack,” Josh Sadek said. “Usually they see him about four times a year.”
Back in Minnesota, for a while
His family has a townhouse in the Twin Cities, which they use when school is out in China. They can’t use it now because it’s rented out. “This is the first year we rented it,” Josh Sadek said. “All those years it sat empty, and now when we could have used it, we can’t go in there.”
So, Minnesota will be the base of operations for a while. Shanghai American School teachers and students are getting used to distance learning. Shanghai is more than 800 miles from Wuhan, the site of the first viral outbreak. But students and teachers scattered. Sadek estimates about one-third of the students left China, and it’s his understanding there are staff members working from 20 different countries.
Sadek keeps office hours in the morning and evening because of vast time differences between Minnesota and wherever his students are located. “Distance learning was a tool you could use in addition to the classroom,” he said. “It wasn’t supposed to be the classroom.”
As anybody who communicates electronically knows, sometimes those connections break down. Not all students are using the same equipment, and much depends on the technological abilities of the parents.
Asked what he would recommend to Minnesota teachers just now acclimating to distance learning, Sadek said “not every student will be going into this at the same level. You have to be patient and understanding.”
As he’s learned over the last two months.
