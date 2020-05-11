image001.png

The Forest Lake YMCA currently is providing fresh prepared meals in partnership with United Health Group, Newtrax along with Loaves and Fishes as our distribution organization.

The food comes in a tin and will typically include a meat, vegetable, and potato. Most meals will feed 4-6 people and require re-heating from home.

The meals are available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and bag lunches also will be available.

If someone needs a meal delivered, please contact Derek Otto at 763-717-1836.

