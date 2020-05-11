The Forest Lake YMCA currently is providing fresh prepared meals in partnership with United Health Group, Newtrax along with Loaves and Fishes as our distribution organization.
The food comes in a tin and will typically include a meat, vegetable, and potato. Most meals will feed 4-6 people and require re-heating from home.
The meals are available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and bag lunches also will be available.
If someone needs a meal delivered, please contact Derek Otto at 763-717-1836.
