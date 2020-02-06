Forest Lake Rotarians look back on a decade of the Winter Plunge fundraiser
Ten years ago, Jesse Johnson, Blake Roberts and Rob Collins decided to jump into creating a new fundraiser hosted by the Forest Lake Rotary: the annual winter plunge. The club was in search of a new fundraiser after the go-cart races, a prior fundraiser, ran its last lap. Roberts had reached out to the Special Olympics to bring its Polar Plunge fundraising event, in which people jump into a lake in the winter, to Forest Lake.
“I’ve always had an interest in these plunges,” Roberts said.
While that effort didn’t pan out, Roberts still thought the idea “had legs” and he sought to create a similar event, so he pitched the idea to Johnson and Collins. The trio decked out in gear and participated in a winter plunge in the area to get a sense of what the event was like. Johnson said it gave them such a rush that they pitched the event, modeled after a Rotary Club event in Canada, to the Forest Lake Rotary. This event would allow individuals to raise pledges and jump for a nonprofit of choice, and then the club would retain a portion of the funds raised.
“There were a lot of blank faces in the crowd [at that Rotary meeting],” Roberts said. “They thought maybe they’d have to plunge, themselves.”
Eventually, members came around to the idea, and it’s since become one of the Rotary’s biggest annual events.
“It’s a special deal. We’ve had so much fun over the last decade, and a lot of money has been raised. It warms the heart,” Johnson said.
The event requires a full day of set up, and careful planning is arranged to keep safety a priority, but Johnson said it’s been well worth it.
“I remember it being dark the very first year, and Clark [Quering, former Forest Lake police chief], Blake, and I were the three people left drilling holes around the tent and trying to put the fence up,” Johnson said. The next morning, Johnson said he was “shocked” to see the hundreds of people who showed up. “I thought, ‘We’ve really got something special.’”
In the 10 years since its inception, the Forest Lake Rotary Winter Plunge has since raised over $1 million for area nonprofits and the Rotary. Teams receive 70% of the money they raise, and 30% goes to the Rotary, which all goes back into the community either through donations to area nonprofits or giving scholarships to area students.
Heart-warming memories
Roberts recalled those first years as some of his favorites as “it really took off,” he said. “I never thought it would happen that quickly.”
Rotary member and former Forest Lake Area School Board member Karen Morehead recalled the first year of the plunge, which she participated in by jumping to raise money for The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area.
“I survived,” Morehead chuckled. “It was cold, but it was quick. The hardest part was thinking about doing it, and thinking about doing it will drive you crazy. But then you’re in and out, and it makes you feel good.”
Linda Nanko-Yeager, a Wyoming City Council member and Rotarian, has dressed up in a penguin costume to get the crowd roaring, a role she’s cherished each year.
“There’s just so much joy in this whole plunge,” Nanko-Yeager said. “When the community comes together, the joy on people’s faces, the cheering section — it’s infectious.”
Morehead added: “The music, the people that come to watch, they add a lot to it. … I think it’s been a very rewarding part of Rotary is that we’ve been able to help so many nonprofits.”
For Rotary member Susan Young, it’s both the planning of the event and the excitement of the day.
“It blows my mind that it feels like it’s not coming together, and then Saturday morning it’s there, like Athena from the waves,” Young said. “The energy around this plunge is astounding.”
For a number of years, the plunge included a costume contest. Hanging on the wall at the Forest Lake Applebee’s is a photo of Collins and his wife as they jumped into the frigid water — Collins wearing a tux and his wife wearing her wedding dress.
“One year, one of the teachers jumping for one of the [Forest Lake area] schools got a hold of some of the old marching band uniforms,” Roberts recalled.
Roberts also recalled a team jumping for the Youth Service Bureau wore blue body paint.
“The whole hole became blue, because the paint washed off in the plunge,” Roberts chuckled.
While the costume contest isn’t an official part of the plunge anymore, many jumpers continue to dress up.
“They still do the costumes, they do the chants, they do the group jumps,” Young said.
Uncertain future
The plunge has seen a decrease in numbers through the past several years. In 2018, the Rotary tried to increase numbers by adding a “Dash-N-Splash” event, a winterized version of a mud crawl, as numbers were hovering at just 200 participants that year.
Last year, the Rotary introduced the challenge pot, a pool of money that is given to the team who raises the most money. That effort helped garner more teams to compete for raising money, but event organizers are working on other options to ensure the event’s future as teams continue raising money for the community.
“This thing has all the potential in all the world, and it’s relatively easy to pull off. It’s just challenging to recruit teams,” Johnson said.
Roberts said, “Ten years is a pretty long time and we hope we can continue to do it.”
Johnson hopes for the return of tailgaters, recalling earlier years in which people would back their vehicles up nearby and bring coolers, tents, fish houses, and grills.
“It was just a great time,” Johnson said.
Regardless of what happens, Roberts said that he’s proud of all the plunge has accomplished for the community.
“I think it’s great. I never would’ve anticipated we’d be able to raise over $1 million in that time,” Roberts said.
Children under the age of 10 cannot participate in the jump, but Roberts, whose wife and children have jumped in the event, said it is a great family event.
The winter plunge will be on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. To donate to a team, visit bit.ly/2OoJbPq. Registration is available on Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. until noon at Vannelli’s by the Lake.
“It’s a great return on your investment,” Young said.
