Company offers safety and money-saving tips
People decking the halls and decorating their homes this holiday season have a lot of options that won’t break the bank. Xcel Energy shares safety tips and information so people can be safe and save money this holiday season.
While lighting preferences vary, making the move to LED lighting can result in substantial savings on customer’s energy bills. Depending on the type and number of lights used, customers can typically save anywhere from $1 to nearly $100 for holiday lights based on Minnesota electric rates. For example, customers using a strand of 100 LED mini-lights for five hours a day will realize savings of about 60 cents a month per strand, when compared to a strand of incandescent bulbs. One strand of 25 LED standard C7 lights used for five hours will save about $2.25 per month, while one strand of 25 LED standard C9 lights can save more than $3 a month. Savings can vary depending on which manufacturer consumers use.
Most people use multiple strands of holiday lights for up to two months during this time of year. The money saved on 15 strands of various holiday lights used for five hours a day breaks down to more than $17 saved for LED mini-lights, nearly $66 for LED standard C7 lights , and about $92 for LED standard C9 lights.
Safety tips for hanging holiday lighting are as follows:
• Use electricity safely and wisely. Plan decorating and lighting ahead of time to reduce potential safety hazards.
• Use only Underwriters’ Laboratory-approved lights, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for indoor and outdoor lighting.
• Before placing holiday lights outside on homes or trees, look up to locate any overhead power lines, then keep all objects such as ladders and extension poles more than 10 feet away.
• Never toss lights near or across an overhead power line.
• Check the cords on strings of lights and replace any that are frayed or worn. Discard all that are in poor condition. Also, check for loose connections and damaged plugs or light sockets.
• Plug in lights before stringing them to determine whether any bulbs are burned out.
• Unplug lights before hanging them, and unplug them when asleep or away from home
• Avoid attaching too many light strings together and plugging them into one outlet. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for recommended maximum number of strings per outlet.
• Keep lights away from combustible materials, including draperies.
• Keep lights away from metal railings and banisters, which can become energized if the wire has a short circuit. Avoid stringing lights along aluminum siding, which can conduct electricity. Never use lights on metallic trees.
• Make sure rooftop decorations don’t block vents or vent pipes.
