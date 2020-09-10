City hopes to begin study on sewer rates in October
Wyoming City Council formally approved an agreement to work with Chisago County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority on the distribution of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money directed toward small businesses as part of a meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 18.
In early August the Wyoming council approved the distribution of $60,500 in CARES Act funding to small businesses in the city. At this meeting the council confirmed the details as to how that money would be disbursed.
“It is necessary to have an agreement between the city of Wyoming and the Chisago County HRA/EDA for the disbursement of those dollars,” City Administrator Robb Linwood said.
The agreement fills in the details on how the money would be disbursed, putting that process in the hands of the HRA/EDA to make sure businesses meet the qualifying requirements with their application.
Council also unanimously approved a request for a proposal to complete a stormwater rate study that would, among other purposes, establish stormwater rates for a five-year period from 2021 to 2025.
“We have not had a rate study conducted on our stormwater utilities for quite some time,” Linwood said. “So we would like to move forward on a request for proposal to see if we are fulfilling [our obligations] with this permit.”
The city’s current stormwater rate structure was created in 1997 and has not been reviewed since 2011.
Wyoming is designated as a MS4 permitted city, which means it relies on a municipal separate storm sewer system designed to collect and remove stormwater. The MS4 permit is designed to reduce the amount of sediment and other pollutants entering surface and ground water from stormwater systems.
The city expects the rate study to also investigate operation and management costs for the next five years to determine the sewer rate that would cover those costs.
Wyoming expects to select the firm to conduct the study in early October, with the study itself to be competed in November.
