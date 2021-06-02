Council begins early work on budget, plans for in-person meetings to return
The Wyoming Council indicated it plans to move forward with the first phase of developing plans for its building project, including a new public works building, and upgrades to the city hall and public works facilities, for which early estimated costs total $18.43 million.
The council met with professional engineer Jonathan Loose of Wold Architects to discuss the stages of planning for and constructing the new sites and updates during its workshop on Wednesday, May 19. The first stage of the process would be to draw up schematic designs, which would cost the city roughly $127,000 for all three projects, which is a cost included in the projected total. While the council did not vote during its workshop, the council did indicate it wanted to bring the matter to a vote to move forward with the schematic design process during its next council meeting, scheduled for June 1.
Following the schematic design process, if the council chooses to move forward with that plan, the design development process would begin.
“That’d start to bake in the infrastructure we’re looking at: mechanical, electrical, plumbing, landscaping. ..All those things start to bake into the shape and size of the facility that was approved as a part of schematic design,” Loose said.
That detailed planning will take place with those who are utilizing the facilities, as well as those making decisions about budgetary items in a planning group, likely made up of community members, city staff, and a council representative.
“This is where the group would be making some tough decisions,” Loose said. Those recommendations then would be given to the council for approval or any final adjustments. That process would be an estimated 20% of the total budget. Once a plan is configured to fit within the budget, there will be fully detailed construction documents drawn up, which will take roughly 40% of the entire budget. The bidding process and construction process would wrap up the project with 25% of the budget, with estimated completion times of 2023-2025 dependent on whether or not the council decides to stagger the new building site and remodels or if they are constructed simultaneously. In total, the project estimates Loose presented to the council would total an estimated $800,000.
The estimated timeline of the process would begin this spring, and if the schematic designs are approved, it would trigger the design development stage this fall through the spring of 2022. Then from the spring through the fall of 2022, Wold Architects would work on developing contract documents, with bidding beginning at the end of that process. Construction could begin as early as fall of 2022, and could be staggered into 2023 and 2024, depending on how the council wants to move forward with the timing of the projects.
“We may ended up staggering the three projects. If they all move simultaneously, we can bring this more of a 12-month design process, but I’m building in some allowances for that length of time for a schematic design to help us understand the potential building projects we talked about,” Loose said.
The city will use its revolving capital fund to pay for the initial expenses for the schematic designs, which would be reimbursed by future bonds, and discussed the possibility of utilizing bonds to pay for the projects, which would be payable through 2026. Jean McGann, President of AEM Financial Solutions and city finance contractor, discussed how both the public facilities upgrades, which she suggested to break up into three separate bonds, would impact the public. The first and largest bond would be for $13 million and would be bonded for 2023, payable in 2024, with the remaining two smaller bonds coming in 2025, payable in 2026.
“The reason for that is we’re looking at impacts to the community. We do have the 2009 bond that will fall off in the last year [2025] for that, so that secondary bond doesn’t have such a large impact. If we were to do all $18 million at one shot, the impact to the community would be probably more than anybody wants to bite off. Even the $13 million, the median home has a 20% increase that year,” McGann said.
Based on the city’s calculated estimation of a median home value and tax rate, which goes up from $275,834 in 2021, $301,411 in 2024, and to $319,767 in 2026, the median home value will see its city taxes increase from $1,141 in 2021, to $1,570 in 2024, and to $1,638 in 2026.
According to Loose, the council does have an optional “stop button” if at any point a situation arose that would warrant the stoppage of the project.
While the majority of council members were supportive of moving forward with the project, council member Linda Nanko Yeager did note some initial concerns over cost.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t suggest, when we have $800,000 in design fees, whether we should be getting a competing quote for this,” Nanko Yeager said.
Although there is a possibility the council will move forward with schematic plans by Wold Architects, it could decide to move forward with another architect, but the four other council members noted their positivity toward the project with Wold at this point. Council member Dennis Schilling said it does help knowing the council can make a stop to the project at any point, but said he’s largely in favor of pursuing the option with Wold Architects.
“We’re so early in the stages, we haven’t begun to get to that point where I’m asking how much fees are presented. I look at the percentage and it doesn’t surprise me,” Schilling said. He also listed his concern that he didn’t want to lose momentum on the project and made a push to approve the payment and go ahead for Wold Architects to begin the schematic design process at the next council meeting.
“We’ve ignored it for 30 years; we can’t keep ignoring it,” he said.
The rest of council agreed to put it on the agenda for the June 1 meeting for a vote.
In-person meetings return, budget discussions begin
The city will be preparing for a return to in-person meetings after a 14-month period of virtual meetings during the pandemic. The current plan is for the first city council meeting back in person to begin on June 1, with city commissions and groups to follow. The lifting of restrictions and the likelihood of the governor’s peacetime emergency declaration ending ends the council’s ability to continue meeting virtually. The city still plans for the meetings to be livestreamed over the city’s YouTube channel, and they will be recorded for public documentation on the city’s website. The meetings will be open to the public for attendance in-person beginning June 1.
The council began discussion on its budget during a work session on May 18, held just before the city’s council meeting. The council discussed what, if anything, could potentially be changed in the budget to best fit into the council’s long-term plan, especially considering what the estimated costs are of street improvements and the city facilities plan.
“When I look at the long-term plan and see a nearly 50% increase in the levy, we’ll have to scale back buildings, scale back budgets, or both,” Nanko Yeager said. Mayor Lisa Iverson asked for suggestions of what to scale back on, which Nanko Yeager indicated she had offered some during the truth in taxation hearing last September, noting her opposition to increasing the public works staff last fall. She offered other suggestions like keeping contract prices “a little more modest,” or reconsidering city staffing needs. She also asked about the need for two building inspectors, which City Administrator Robb Linwood suggested was necessary given the increase they’ve had in inspections needed.
“Based on the level of activity for this year, I’d say yes. I think last year was a bit of an anomaly due to the pandemic. I know 2021 has surpassed 2020, and they are extremely busy and we anticipate this being a very busy year,” Linwood said.
Nanko Yeager also asked about the city’s contract with OPUS21, a utility billing contractor. The city is making moves to bring utility billing in-house and plans to phase out the final use of OPUS21 by July, he said.
Schilling added: “Thank you for bringing up OPUS, it was on my list. The building inspector requirements I was looking at as well. ... Staffing, it’s always been understaffed for us overall. It gets hard, and we sit down and we’re trying to cut, but in my opinion there’s very little for us to trim. Expanding staff, I know with public works, we did have opposition in that, but in my opinion, it was justified for the expansion.”
Schilling also added he wants to see a wage increase for council members, noting the proposal would be “unpopular,” but indicating the high number of workshops and council meetings as his reason.
“I’m not in this for the money, but we’re running six to eight meetings a month on average, and it doesn’t sit well with me,” he said. “Again, all of these things have been so long overlooked in all the years I’ve lived in this community, and everything we’re doing now is trying to bring things up to date and more current. We’re going to be the bad people for that, and I get that, but at some point we have to point the ship in the right direction; we have to correct the course here. We’ve been sitting stagnant on a lot of things.”
Council member Brett Ohnstad said he was having trouble finding anything he thought the city could trim from its budget.
“I hope we can find something. I think we’re doing a pretty good job so far, but we’re going to have to make some tough decisions here in the near future,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.