A double murder in 1896 in Wyoming got regional attention, with headlines on the front page of the St. Paul Press. The victims in the crime in the early hours of Saturday, June 20, 1896, were the operator of a restaurant across from the railroad station and his nephew, gunned down during an armed robbery by a trio of highwaymen. Armed posses from the area took off in pursuit of the suspects, and early Sunday afternoon, June 21, subdued the two survivors after a short gunfight in a swamp north of North Branch. The final chapter in the saga was written nine months later when one of the captives was convicted of the two murders and hanged in the basement of the Chisago County Courthouse in Center City.
The story of what was a violent weekend in the city’s history begins when Dr. Burnside Foster, a St. Paul physician, received a telegraph Friday afternoon, June 19. It informed him that his wife, who had gone with their family to spend the summer at Osceola Mills, had become seriously ill. (A researcher at the Minnesota Historical Society found no record of the existence of such a town, and the reference in a St. Paul Pioneer Press story was probably either to Osceola, Wisconsin, or perhaps to a no-longer-existing milling village across the St. Croix River on the Minnesota side.)
Foster decided that the quickest way to reach his wife was to take the night St. Paul-Duluth train, get off at Wyoming, and then try to hire a driver with a team of horses and buggy to take him to her lodging place.
The conductor on the train told the doctor that he could get a young man who operated a restaurant near the station in Wyoming to give him a ride, and so when he arrived in the village at 12:40 a.m., he went to the darkened restaurant and began banging on the door.
Eventually, Everett Paul, who had been sleeping, came to the door and asked what the stranger wanted. Foster said he needed a ride to Osceola Mills and told Paul in a loud voice, “You’ll be well paid.” Paul opened the door and the doctor entered, leaving the door open behind him. Paul went behind the counter to the left of the door to get a match and lit a lamp on the counter.
At that moment, three men burst through the door, carrying revolvers and wearing red handkerchiefs to cover their faces up to the eyes, and yelled “Throw up your hands!” Foster and Paul did as ordered, and one of the robbers then stepped forward and began going through the doctor’s clothes. A second robber remained just inside the door and a third stayed outside.
A door in the southwest corner of the room was open, and Jacob Hayes, Paul’s nephew, who had risen from a cot at the foot of the bed where Paul and a railroad section hand slept in a curtained-off area at the back of the restaurant, was asked by the robber at the front door if there was anyone sleeping in the room.
Hayes said no, but actually the wife of William Paul, the owner of the restaurant who had left his mother in charge while he made a trip to Chicago, was sleeping there with an infant child.
The robber told Hayes to shut the door, and as the latter turned to do this, Dr. Foster started struggling with the man who was robbing him. The robber at the door then fired a shot at Hayes, striking him in the chest and killing him. Paul scrambled beneath the counter for cover, and the gunman leaned over and shot him in the head.
Either because he had no more bullets or because he was afraid of hitting his companion who was struggling with the doctor, the gunman then went over and started beating Foster over the head. That allowed his companion to escape the doctor’s grasp, and the two then fled, taking $75-$80 in bank notes the robber had gotten from the doctor.
Wilson Lyle, the section hand who shared the bed with Paul, had awakened when Dr. Foster pounded on the door, but had gone back to sleep, thinking it was none of his business. Lyle also heard the shootings, but pulled the covers over his head. Paul, who had a revolver under his pillow, had left it there when he got up to answer the door.
While Lyle was in bed, the robber struggling with Dr. Foster apparently fired his weapon. The bullet passed directly over the bed where Lyle was, went through the wall above where Mrs. William Paul’s child was sleeping and became embedded in the ceiling.
Mrs. Paul fled the building during the shooting and alerted a neighbor, and eventually the whole town was roused. A special train consisting of a switch engine and a passenger coach arrived at 4 a.m. to take Dr. Foster to St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. The restaurant was closed off, and the county coroner came and performed autopsies on the two dead men.
By daylight Saturday, Chisago County Sheriff Anderson, who apparently lived in North Branch, had organized 50 men into posses, then headed off into the countryside in search of the suspects. St. Paul police, county sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the St. Paul & Duluth Railroad all took part in the effort to track down the fugitives.
Meanwhile, as the hunt for them went on, residents of Wyoming stood around the railroad station during the day, talking in hushed tones about the tragedy, according to the Pioneer Press story. Also, on Saturday, Gov. E.M. Claugh issued a proclamation offering a $300 reward from the state treasury for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
The fugitives, instead of scattering into the countryside, had stuck together and headed north, keeping the railroad tracks in sight. They reached North Branch that night and eluded a pair of men the sheriff had stationed there to watch the highways nearby.
Entering the village, the trio broke into the home of a former mayor, where they took five loaves of bread, a gold watch, and some clothing.
Just as they were leaving town, however, three members of the pursuit crew spotted them and told them to stop. The fugitives leaped east across the tracks and disappeared into the underbrush. At 4 a.m., the fire bell was rung and the chase began.
Some 200 citizens from the surrounding area gathered, armed with every conceivable weapon from the old Queen Anne to the repeating rifle, according to the newspaper account.
A mile north of North Branch, the pursuers found the trail of the fugitives, who were headed for what was known as the “big swamp.” That was a big mistake, since the soft moss of the tamarack swamp showed their footprints.
A line of pursuers spread out on the west side of the swamp, while the other side was guarded by the citizens of Sunrise Township to the east.
A group of 17 men then took up the trail and followed the fugitives into the swamp.
At about 11:40 a.m., the posse members were surprised by a volley from the fugitives, who had dug in behind a fallen tree. The posse members opened fire and, according to the newspaper account, “kept the outlaws under a rain of duckshot, buckshot, and the heavier load of the Winchester.”
Eventually, two of the fugitives surrendered, and the third was found dead, the victim of a charge of buckshot in the face when he rose to take aim.
The prisoners were taken to North Branch, where, the Press said, the streets were thronging with over 1,000 people, citizens from Harris, Rush City, Wyoming, Forest Lake, Stacy, and other surrounding communities who had gathered to take part in the manhunt.
The crowd was in an ugly mood, the reporters said, and in order to prevent any further trouble, Sheriff Anderson decided to take the prisoners to the jail at Stillwater.
The two surviving gunmen gave their names as James Cunningham and George Kelly and that of their dead comrade as Bob Wilson. The descriptions of the three matched those given by a brakeman on a freight train who had tussled with them around Hugo on Friday before they jumped off just south of Wyoming.
Cunningham, whose real name was later found to be Arthur Johnson, maintained Kelly and Wilson had held up the doctor in Wyoming and denied any knowledge of the shooting except that he heard the other two say, “We got our man.” Johnson said he had been traveling with the other two for six weeks and that they had come to Minnesota from Missouri.
The rest of the story is filled out by John Simeon Paul, of Montrose, who did research on the killing of his father’s uncle during the 1990s. According to his research, Arthur Johnson was tried for each of the murders, once in Center City and once in Red Wing, and was acquitted both times. George Kelly was tried and convicted of both killings before Judge F.M. Crosby at Center City and was sentenced to be hanged. The hanging — the first and only in Chisago County — was carried out just before sunrise on March 25, 1897, in the basement of the old courthouse.
