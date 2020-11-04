12:30 a.m., Nov. 4

With the only precinct in Wyoming reporting, Lisa Iverson will retain her position at the town's mayor. Iverson received 57.89% of the vote with 2,634 votes. Iverson rain against first-time challenger Nick Kentros, who received 41.58% of the vote with 1,892 votes. There were 24 write-in votes.

On the Wyoming council, incumbent Linda Nanko-Yeager and newcomer Brett Ohnstad have taken the two open seats on the council. Nanko-Yeager and Ohnstad nearly tied in number of votes, with Nanko-Yeager receiving 2,321 votes and Ohnstad receiving 2,320 votes. Each received 35.18% and 35.17% of the vote, respectively.

Andrew Buccanero received 1,912 votes for 28.92% of the total. There were 44 write-in votes.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

