Dog park possible in Wyoming’s future
Wyoming City Council took a look at one park proposal while opening the door for another as part of a meeting held virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Council took a step forward in its renovation plan for Swenson Park by agreeing to a consulting contract with WSB. The Minneapolis-based company will help create final park designs as well as prepare for the bid process once the funding for the project is approved.
In June the city was notified that its application for an Outdoor Recreation Grant for the park, which is located at 26929 Flintwood Ave. north of Railroad Boulevard, was approved. The grant still requires approval from both state and federal agencies before work such as final design approval, bid specifications, and construction can begin.
The Minnesota DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant Program awarded the city $165,000 – the full amount requested – to add a ramp to the warming house, enlarge door openings, and add a firewall between the public warming area and the storage area. A 4-foot accessible gate will be added to the tennis court, and a 5-foot concrete walk will be added to the baseball field.
The city hopes to receive full approval of the grant around Sept. 21, with bids accepted during the winter and construction beginning in the spring of 2021.
At the Aug. 4 meeting, Wyoming City Council unanimously approved a contract with WSB to submit a proposal for final designs and bid specifications for the project. The city budgeted $30,263 for these fees, and WSB’s bid for this work was approved at $27,443. The money for this contract will be paid with money coming from the grant.
Later in the meeting, council took a roundabout route to discuss the potential of creating a dog park. That dialogue was part of talks regarding a parcel of land council considered selling.
Originally the city planned to use the 1-acre parcel, which is located on the westerly frontage road on I-35 just north of the Village Inn, as the site for a water tower that eventually was not built.
“After soil borings were done, we realized it would be cost-prohibitive [to build a water tower] because of the pilings that would have to go on that parcel [to secure the tower],” City Administrator Robb Linwood explained.
On July 31 the city received a request from Northern Tier Development, which is based in Edina, to purchase that acre. The company previously purchased approximately 225 acres of land surrounding the property for the purpose of creating a wetland mitigation bank.
A “wetland mitigation bank” is a system that allows companies that may have projects that could potentially damage to the environment to receive credits for work that helps preserve and restore wetlands. The acre in question includes a drainage ditch that flows out of a Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area.
Linwood said selling the parcel is not a simple matter.
“By statute we would have to give it back to the county, and it would then go through a sheriff’s sale,” he said. “The county isn’t having sheriff’s sales at this time.”
In discussions over the potential sale of the parcel, the idea emerged to use the parcel as a dog park.
“The Park Advisory Commission is really interested in pursuing the option of a dog park in the city,” Council Member Claire Luger said. “I’m wondering, if this chunk of land is more valuable to the city for other uses, can we explore other places in the city where it may be appropriate to put a dog park?”
Assistant City Administrator Kelly Dumais noted there are challenges to locating a potential dog park.
“That is especially true with the noise they can generate,” she said. “But if there’s an interest in the community, we can have conversations to find a potential dog park.”
Council unanimously decided to not sell the acre of land, instead holding it for future development.
Rezoning approved
Council also rezoned two parcels of land totaling 7.8 acres located at 27625 Forest Blvd. near County Road 22. Austin Hallberg, general manager of Hallberg Inc., submitted the request to change the zoning of the two parcels, which are currently vacant, from commercial to industrial.
Hallberg’s request stated that the company plans to create indoor and outdoor storage on this parcel as well as another 4.62 acre parcel the company is negotiating to purchase. The request said the project would create four buildings and also would create a green space, a pond, and additional outdoor parking.
Council Member Linda Nanko-Yeager said the city has been discouraging the creation of more storage units in the city and asked what made this project different.
City Zoning Administrator Fred Weck noted that the proposal before council was strictly focused on changing the zoning of the property, not determining whether the company could build more storage.
Council voted 4-1 to approve the rezoning of the property, with Nanko-Yeager opposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.