Wyoming City Council raised the rate residents will pay for stormwater service as part of a meeting held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Earlier this year the council engaged Baker Tilly, a consulting firm with offices in Minneapolis and St. Paul, to conduct a stormwater utility rate study. The study’s purpose was to investigate the city’s operational and capital needs to determine rates for the next five years.
At this meeting, Nick Dragisich of Baker Tilly presented the results of that study, which noted that the city’s surface water fund has operated at a deficit in each of the last four years. The losses in 2017 ($19,345) and 2018 ($19,963) were similar, but the losses rose to $51,239 in 2019 and are expected to reach $48,285 in 2020.
“The fund has not incurred any expense from capital in the last four years,” Dragisich said. “Any capital improvements in the surface water system were paid for by other funds in the city.”
The report recommended the city maintain cash reserves equal to three months operating expenses and the following year’s debt service.
“Over the course of time from 2021 to 2030, roughly $1.3 million would have to come from somewhere in the city [budget] to pay the expenses in the surface water fund if rates were not increased at all,” Dragisich said. “There is a need for a rate increase.”
Currently agricultural and residential properties in the city pay $2 per quarter, or $8 per year, in surface water management fees. High density residential and manufactured homes are charged $16.20 per acre each quarter, and industrial properties in the city are charged $21 per acre each quarter.
City Administrator Robb Linwood noted that the current rates were established in 1997 and have not changed in the 23 years since.
Baker Tilly’s proposal was to increase the residential rate to $4 per quarter (or $16 per year) in 2021, then rise to $7.20 per quarter ($28.80 per year) in 2022 and $9.36 per quarter ($37.44 per year) in 2023.
Dragisich noted that, even with the increases over the next three years, the quarterly amount paid by Wyoming residents will be less than the amount paid by residents in neighboring cities. He referenced a chart that showed Forest Lake currently charges $10 per quarter, while Stacy charges $10.50 per quarter; the highest amount on the chart is the $23.64 paid each quarter by Isanti residents.
The proposal for other designations except for industrial would double from its present level to $32.40 per acre each quarter in 2021, then rise to $58.32 per acre each quarter in 2022 before increasing to $75.82 per acre each quarter the following year.
The charge for industrial properties in the city also would double to $42 per acre each quarter next year, followed by an increase to $75.60 per acre each quarter in 2002, then $98.28 per acre each quarter in 2023.
Council Member Linda Nanko Yeager expressed concerns over the increase.
“Economic conditions are not the greatest at the moment, and people are having trouble paying their utility bill,” she said. “I have to ask: Is this a good time to be raising any fee?”
Dragisich replied that the increase for 2021 would be just 67 cents per month.
Council approved the rate increase 4-1, with Yeager casting the only nay vote.
Tree lighting ceremony discussed
Council also discussed the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony, which in years past has taken place on the first weekend of December at Railroad Park. That ceremony would challenge the current limitations of 250 people for an outdoor social gathering as well as the 6-foot social distancing criterion.
Assistant City Administrator Kelly Dumais presented several potential alternatives, one of which is to replace the traditional gathering with a video that includes interviews with residents who took part in the ceremony in years past.
“That would give them a chance to share well-wishes within the city,” she said. “It also would provide an opportunity to highlight local businesses in order to encourage residents to support those businesses.”
A second option would be to livestream the event on the city’s social media site.
“We could also host some online contests,” Dumais said. “One idea is for a festive mask competition, another has been a snowman-making contest. The hope is to invite people to share their activities, and the ways they are making the most out of sharing during this festive time.”
Mayor Lisa Iverson asked if it would be possible to shoot fireworks and presented the idea of finding a local business to cover the cost of the fireworks. She also suggested having ice sculptures for residents to view at the park.
City staff plans to ascertain the cost of fireworks as well as determine the feasibility of other potential plans.
