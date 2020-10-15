The Wyoming Police Department took a step toward implementing body-worn cameras for its officers as part of the Wyoming City Council meeting held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Wyoming Public Safety Director Paul Hoppe presented a proposal that asked council to set the date for a public hearing to solicit input for a policy he has drafted to govern the use of the cameras, which will be paid for without using city funds.
“I am excited to report that we have a business in town, the Hallberg Family Foundation, that has committed $21,000 to assist us in implementing a body-worn camera program,” Hoppe said. “We want to take advantage of their generous donation and their commitment to funding police accountability.”
Those funds would pay for a subscription to a body-worn camera system that would process and store the videos. The vendor who offers this data storage would provide the cameras, which would be replaced every five years.
Hoppe said the system will cost approximately $7,300 each year to maintain the cameras, and this amount is being built into the 2021 budget. This would help Wyoming meet a groundswell around the state that has recommended the cameras for police department use.
“One strong recommendation is that police have body-worn cameras for law enforcement transparency,” Hoppe said. “We’re seeing that push across the state, with more departments implementing this. But we’re seeing an expectation from citizens to wear the cameras for the same reason.”
Hoppe has drafted a policy for the body cameras, which the public can read at t.ly/JOlU.
Council unanimously approved holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to allow discussion of the policy.
The city also has an online survey where it encourages residents’ involvement. Wyoming city residents are urged to go to t.ly/vm2J and complete the survey before Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“We will use the survey results, as well as any comments we receive from the survey or from the public, to address concerns when we have the public meeting,” Hoppe said. He said the city is looking for ways to encourage residents to speak at that meeting, which will be held virtually.
Radio tower approved
Maranatha Assembly of God requested a zoning amendment to rezone property near the church from Rural Residential to Mixed Use, which council approved unanimously.
The rezoning opened the door for the church to propose construction of a radio tower for its nonprofit community-based radio station, WAJC 88.1, which the church has owned and operated for nearly five years. The station currently broadcasts from a tower located in Coates, which is roughly 45 miles south of the church.
After discussion on the visual impact of the tower in the area – and after noting that the tower is thin, latticed and partially fenced in by trees – council unanimously passed the tower’s construction.
