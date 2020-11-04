Wyoming City Council took a step forward on a proposal to create a housing development named Summer Fields as part of its virtual meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Moxness Development Group brought two requests to council that were focused on an 88-acre parcel located along Kettle River Boulevard. The acreage is located west of Interstate 35 and south of East Viking Boulevard, starting at the point where Kettle River Boulevard veers to the southwest away from I-35.
The purpose of the requests is to create a 149-lot subdivision, with 72 single-family homes and 76 townhomes.
The first request focused on rezoning the area encompassing the first phase of development from Rural Residential to One- and Two-Family Residential District.
City engineer Mark Erichson said a public hearing on the project focused on four major questions: drainage, traffic, lighting and density of units.
Erichson said the project meets the requirements for stormwater management and drainage, while the traffic question also was carefully evaluated based on traffic modeling software and other measures.
“I don’t want to sound as if I’m insensitive to the increase in traffic volume, because there will be a significant increase,” Erichson said. “But [the increase in traffic] doesn’t meet any of the thresholds that say the roadway cannot sustain that additional traffic.”
Erichson said there also was extensive examination on the need for turn lanes.
“Generally accepted criteria did not warrant the construction of the left turn lanes,” he said. “They are not easy to construct, because you have to shift the oncoming lanes, so they are very expensive.”
Erichson also noted that there have not been significant issues involving left-hand turns in nearby developments.
Police Chief Paul Hoppe added that there are issues with excessive speed of cars traveling on Kettle River in that area.
“When you look at the number of properties proposed, I think that’s a justification for extending the 30 mph zone south of 255th Street,” he said. “By doing so, we definitely think that will mitigate the issues of a left-hand turn. I think that would serve this neighborhood and the neighborhoods to the north.”
On the topic of lighting, Erichson noted that they are not required by law, but that the developer has shown a willingness to include them in the project. Two locations where Erichson indicated lighting would be valuable was at the north entrances to the development off Kettle River and the intersection of 258th Street and Euclid.
He also indicated that the density question is based on a number of factors, including the zoning of the area.
“I think some of the lots may be smaller, but some are cut off because they don’t include wetlands or a pond that is nearby,” Erichson said. “If you include the wetlands and the ponds, and then divide by the number of lots, I think this yields less density.”
Council Member Linda Nanko Yeager voiced continued concerns regarding the density of houses on the site.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing larger lots closer to the Sunrise West Development as a buffer,” she said. “And I wouldn’t mind seeing larger trees planted to screen the villas.”
Mayor Lisa Iverson asked Jesse Moxness, president of Moxness Development Group based in Chisago City, if there may be a chance the development would switch from villas to two-family dwellings, and Moxness said he does not plan to deviate from the plan he presented to council.
“I can guarantee they will not be two-family dwellings,” he said. “We don’t do two-family dwellings, because that’s not something with a high rate of success for home builders at this point. I have a development on the east side of Wyoming called Kennedy Estates, and there is a twin-home lot that’s still there.
“As far as town homes, we explored that option, but unfortunately there’s not a market for that up here. That’s a more affordable product for the area, which Wyoming still needs, but that’s not something residents want, so that’s not a marketable product. Right now the marketable product is the villas that I’m bringing to you.”
When asked about the timeline to start building, Moxness said: “The plan is to try to entertain some construction this season. My contractors are set and ready to go, so as soon as we get final plat approval, the plan is to start some initial grading on the first 19 lots, with the potential to provide services for a couple of lots.
“I have several builders who want to build in this project. I won’t be holding this as an exclusive project; I have five committed builders who want to start construction immediately.”
Council unanimously approved the rezoning of the project, as well as the preliminary plat.
Public hearing for street project set
Council set a date of Tuesday, Nov. 17, to hold a public hearing to consider objections to the proposed 2020 street improvement project.
Most of the discussion centered not on the assessment itself, but on how council would listen to public comment on the assessment. The city is allowed to host a Zoom meeting to get public comment, said city attorney Tom Loonan.
“I think the discussion here should be how council wants to allow the public to comment, whether it’s by pre-submitted comments, or by allowing them to speak on the issue in a virtual meeting,” he said. “State statute does not provide clear guidance on this.”
To meet the deadline for public advertisement of the event, council currently plans to solicit input via the city’s website at t.ly/mPqp or written comments transmitted to the city via mail or email.
The total amount of the assessment is $688,055.99 and will include 113 lots that benefited from improvements on 264th Street, 264th Court, Everton Avenue, 263rd Street, 263rd Court, Emerald Avenue, 261st Street and 261st Lane.
The assessment per unit would be $6,088.99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.