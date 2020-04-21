Street improvement plans also continue
The Wyoming City Council approved a pair of improvement contracts as part of its meeting on Tuesday, April 7.
The council voted to renovate the water tower located near Evergreen Coffeehouse and to accept a street improvement project that continues the plan that first took shape when Mayor Lisa Iverson took office in 2017.
The first order of business was to review bids to refurbish the 300,000-gallon water tower, which is 29 years old. The low bid came from Classic Protective Coatings based in Menominee, Wisconsin, in the amount of $596,958; the highest bid on the project came in at roughly $1 million.
Since Wyoming had budgeted approximately $500,000 for the project, the city had bidders eliminate nine line items from the specifications, mostly electrical upgrades and aesthetic elements.
“The things that were removed are things we hope our public works department would be able to do on their own and some aesthetic improvements,” Iverson said. “None of those things will impact the function of the water tower.”
City Administrator Robb Linwood agreed, adding: “What remained were things that involved the infrastructure and upkeep on the tower. We’ll be making sure it remains structurally sound, coating and sandblasting both the inside and outside, and making necessary safety improvements.”
The changes resulted in roughly $75,000 in savings, bringing Classic Protective Coatings’ low bid to $520,548. That contract was approved unanimously by council April 7.
Linwood added that vendors also submitted bids on the project to complete work in 2021, but none of the bids projected a cost saving much greater than $3,000 by waiting a year.
“We thought it was worth looking at,” he said. “It needs to be done now, but at times there can be significant savings by waiting a year.”
The money to pay for this cost overage is expected to come from savings on water main improvements, where the bidding came in at roughly $70,000 under the estimated costs.
The work on the water tower is expected to extend its life by 20 years or more; building a new tower would cost as much as three times the anticipated cost for renovations. There is no schedule in place to begin work on the tower yet, but the contract requires it be completed prior to the end of the construction season in September.
Council also approved a street improvement project that includes 261st Street and Lane, 262nd Street, 263rd Street and Court, 264th Street and Court, Emerald Avenue, as well as Everton Avenue and Circle. The improvements are part of a 10-year plan to improve the city’s streets.
“The plan goes into 2027, but it’s a fluid plan,” Linwood said. “At times we may have a street that may have disintegrated and we have to jump them ahead in the plan. We’ve completed a street project every year; that’s something residents have prioritized as a need.”
Iverson said the plan needed to be flexible because of changing circumstances.
“It’s important to know the finances, if the work is fiscally possible, and the needs,” she said. “That’s why a number of us get together on a bus and drive around our roads. It’s a very deliberate plan; we want to make sure we’re not increasing debt, but we also want to make sure we are fixing the streets that have the greatest need.”
The work on those streets will include road surface reconstruction, installation of concrete curbs and gutters, and improvements to storm sewers and surface drainage.
The low bid of $2.82 million that was unanimously approved by council was made by Dresel Contracting based in Chisago City, a company Iverson noted already has completed a number of recent projects for the city.
“They work really well with the residents; they’re very respectful,” she said.
Both bid processes were conducted electronically, a first for the city.
“Prior to COVID-19, we had talked internally about changing the way we did our bids to do everything electronically,” Linwood said. “There are a lot of efficiencies, both for our staff and for contractors [to bid electronically]. Thankfully that was in place for these bid openings.”
