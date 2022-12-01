Wyoming will look to finally get to the reconstruction of East Viking Boulevard this summer after costs delayed the project last summer. The city postponed the project after asphalt costs skyrocketed, but also to put in for a grant application to help with the costs of the project.
During the city’s Nov. 15 meeting, city engineer Mark Erichson said: “We felt we had a pretty good chance of that. However, we were unsuccessful. There was a lot of very competitive grants. Our criteria wasn’t as strong as others, just based on the number of businesses and how we were looking at trying to fund this project.”
So Erichson said they took “a step back” and adjustments have been made to the project, scheduled to take place next summer.
The updated project will be a complete reconstruction from Fenwick Avenue to Glen Oak Drive, and watermain improvements from Glen Oak Drive to the west Polaris access.
The stretch from Fenwick Avenue to Glen Oak Drive will include not just the typical the pavement reconstruction and replacement of stormwater drainage and sanitary sewer infrastructure, but also the replacement of the sidewalk on the south side of the roadway and the construction of a new sidewalk along the north side of the road. The proposed construction, as defined as it had been last year, narrows the roadway itself to make room for the addition of the sidewalk on the north side.
“For the most part, we are all aware of the roadway conditions there. We’ve heard a lot of complaints over the years, so we are excited to get this roadway improved,” Erichson said. “We have invested a lot of resources in patching this section of roadway. Some were large-scale patchwork just to get us by for a few more years, so we were fortunate that held up, but that’s starting to deteriorate as well.”
The estimated cost of the total project is $3.184 million, with $2.4 million for street reconstruction, $130,000 for sewer updates, and $523,200 for stormwater updates. The city will pay $2,979,000 of those costs, with assessments of properties along that stretch of roadway estimated at $334,700 for the street reconstruction and $52,300 for storm water.
“Sanitary sewer, there were a number of areas found deficient. … There will be pretty disruptive construction adjacent. Quite a bit of storm sewer was found in not as good condition,” Erichson said.
Properties assessed (per unit) are currently estimated at $7,5144.44 for those along East Viking Boulevard.
Erichson said he is hopeful to get bids back that are less than the estimated costs, and thus lowering the costs to the city and to residents assessed.
“Oftentimes that’s the case, so we’re hopeful that those assessment amounts and city contributions are less than what is projected,” Erichson said.
