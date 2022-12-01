Wyoming will look to finally get to the reconstruction of East Viking Boulevard this summer after costs delayed the project last summer. The city postponed the project after asphalt costs skyrocketed, but also to put in for a grant application to help with the costs of the project. 

During the city’s Nov. 15 meeting, city engineer Mark Erichson said: “We felt we had a pretty good chance of that. However, we were unsuccessful. There was a lot of very competitive grants. Our criteria wasn’t as strong as others, just based on the number of businesses and how we were looking at trying to fund this project.”

