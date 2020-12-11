Tax rate decrease approved for 2021
The Wyoming City Council continued to move forward on creating a housing development called Summer Fields as part of its regularly scheduled meeting held virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Council approved a conditional use permit, and the final plat that was presented by Moxness Development Group, which is based in Chisago City, on behalf of Zaruba Trusts. Summer Fields is a proposed development that, when completed, will cover 91.18 acres along both sides of Kettle River Boulevard south of 258th Street.
The development on the west side of Kettle River Boulevard will include 70 detached, single-family homes while 36 detached, single-family townhomes are proposed for the lot on the east side of Kettle River Boulevard.
The conditional use permit focused on the standards for the entire project, while the final plat addressed the first 19 lots, which are west of Kettle River Boulevard off 258th on what will be called Euclid Avenue.
“The shoreland ordinance requires larger lots unless there is a planned development approved, and that is the request tonight,” said Eric Zweber of WSB and Associates in presenting both proposals. “There is a series of three tiers that need to be evaluated, and the proposed units are under the maximum density allowed.”
Council member Linda Nanko Yeager said some residents continue to ask questions regarding traffic flow on Kettle River Boulevard once the development is completed. City Engineer Mark Erichson reminded residents that many of these questions already have been addressed in previous discussions.
“I think there is additional planning to be considered regarding the intersection of Kettle River and East Viking, but at this point we are confident in our answers,” he said. “Staff has not engaged the county or MnDOT any further at this stage. Right now the study that was conducted … shows that the street still functions as a non-congested area.”
Both the conditional use permit and the final plat were approved unanimously.
Final tax levy approved
Council also approved both the 2021 tax levy and the 2021 expenditure budget for the city, which did not change from the proposals submitted in October.
While the proposed 2021 tax levy would increase by $212,774, or 5.02%, from the current levy, the proposed tax rate would decrease 0.27% to 43.31%, marking the fifth straight year that the tax rate will decrease.
The reason for this year’s decrease is an expected increase in property tax revenue by $107,960, a 3% rise from the budgeted amount in 2020. As of Aug. 31, the city had received $1,730,501 of the expected $3,246,123 in property taxes budgeted for this year.
For a property valued at $300,000 the proposed taxes would drop from $1,263 this year to $1,255 in 2021, for a decrease of $8.
The median home value for a property in Wyoming in 2020 is $270,000.
Separate motions to approve the 2021 tax levy and the 2021 expenditure budget both passed with 4-1 votes, with Yeager casting the lone votes in opposition.
