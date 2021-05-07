Officer Matt Paavola resigns
Council members in Wyoming had strong words of concern over current state legislation regarding housing developments and a concern of a growing power of the state over municipalities in decision making.
At issue is current language in an omnibus bill that says cities are not to require developers to submit for a planned unit development agreement if a proposal complies with existing city zoning ordinances, subdivision regulation, or qualifies as a conditional use. It also states that a city can’t require conditions on PUDs or certain aesthetics, like specific building materials or design, that exceed requirements of the state building code. The other part of the policy the council had concerns over was that municipalities were encouraged to enact public policy to help facilitate the development of unsubsidized affordable housing, which could include authorizing smaller lot sizes for single-family homes, or allowing the construction of duplexes up to fourplexes on areas zoned for single-family homes.
Council members stated during the city’s April 20 meeting that this gives up a lot of the control for city development to the state, including things like setback requirements and other decision making abilities that they say help facilitate the proper development of the city.
Fred Weck, a building official for the city, gave an example based on the night’s agenda of what could happen. The city had approved a trade-off for the Heims Lake Villas North development. The zoning amendment would have to change.
“For example, tonight’s PUD with shoreline district. One of the trade-offs with extra density was green space. That will go away,” Weck said.
Council members voiced concerns.
“We want to bring builders in, but I don’t want them calling the shots. I’d rather that be up to the city,” Council member Brett Ohnstad said.
“This is going to strip our authority on how our developments are put together. ... Anytime you hand anything to the state it takes 10 times as long and it costs four times as much. None of this makes any sense to me, and I can’t believe it’s gaining any steam, to be honest,” Council member Dennis Schilling said.
The language from the original bill was co-authored by District 32 Sen. Mark Koran.
“I’m very saddened that the fact that our own state rep, over the course of the last three to four years, has every year authored a bill that is trying to take control away from local government. I think what all of us in local government know is we are the closest to the people and we know what is best for our community,” Mayor Lisa Iverson said.
The council voted unanimously to sign a letter to send to the committee for consideration and submit support for the League of Minnesota Cities and Association of Metro Municipalities as they lobby against that portion of the bill.
The bill is currently being discussed by the conference committee, a committee to hammer out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill. The specific Senate bill that was discussed by council is SF969.
“Let’s get our senators to know, stay out of our control of our city. We know best,” Iverson said.
Tornado siren update
The Wyoming Council approved the purchase of a new civil defense siren, more commonly known as tornado sirens, due to a malfunctioning siren. Public Safety Chief Paul Hoppe said the current siren, located at the corner of Flint and 259th Street, is blowing fuses and can either project a sound that is too small for the designated area or could not be activated at all. The siren was due for replacement in 2022, but due to the early trouble and the recommendations of the vendor, the council approved the purchase of a new siren at $23,000. The siren will be replaced as soon as a new one can be purchased, but there is no word yet on when that will be. A report from the city’s vendor on projected timeline was expected by the end of the month.
New subdivision
Hunter Hill, a final expansion of a subdivision approved last year, was approved by council. This subdivision would create 14 new lots. The lots would be built as single-family home sites on roughly 2 acres of land that was previously agricultural land. This would be the final expansion of Hunter Avenue extending north from Pioneer Road.
New officer
Wyoming Police Officer Matt Paavola resigned effective April 16. Paavola resigned as an officer as he focuses on his new business.
“I’d like to thank you, officer, for 13 great years of service,” Iverson said in the April 20 meeting.
“It was an honor to have him here,” Schilling added.
Paavola will be replaced by Jack Breitbach in July, who has been a part of the city’s reserves for the last three years, in addition to having grown up in Forest Lake. Breitbach will complete his bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University - Mankato.
“We look forward to welcoming him,” Iverson said, noting Breitbach’s history with the area will help in the city’s community policing efforts.
