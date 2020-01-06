The Wyoming Area Needle Crafters club will meet at the Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library to learn new skills, explore library resources and create hats and shawls to donate. The club invites all people interested in knitting or crocheting to the meetings, as experts are available to assist.  

The needle crafters meet most Mondays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the library. Upcoming dates for the club include Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. This event is recommended for teens and adults. No registration is necessary.

