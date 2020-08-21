Editor’s Note: The following article is a speech written by Elsie Vogel, the late Forest Lake historian and history columnist for the Forest Lake Times. The speech was given to members of the Forest Lake American Legion in 1995 about World War II. A copy of the speech was recently submitted for publication with the Forest Lake Times. It is edited for clarity and length.
Today I have the privilege to take this assembled group back in time – a time still vivid for the majority present today – perhaps the younger people will understand why we remember events 50 years later.
Adolf Hitler, the most forceful dictator of our time, plotted to conquer the world. The “Nazi” Swastika of Germany would become a symbol of domination over people and countries.
In 1939, we were reading newspaper headlines telling of Hitler’s “Panzer” army divisions rolling into Poland. Great Britain and France declared war on Germany; thus, keeping a pledge they made to defend Poland.
Germany next invaded Denmark, then on to Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg on their way to their goal – France. Paris fell under the German onslaught after only four days and at the same time, Britain was pounded with an all-out blitz of bombs.
Americans listened to nightly reports of the fighting and invasions as we gathered around our radios. We became familiar with the voices of H.V. Kaltenborn, Gabriel Heatter and the popular Edward R. Morrow — we must remember this was before television.
There was every indication that America would be drawn into the war in Europe, so an important piece of legislation was passed: the Selective Service Act of 1940, which allowed for the drafting of eligible men to fight in a war. Draft boards were formed and soon Forest Lake area fellows, between the ages of 18 and 45, were soon driving to Stillwater to register for the draft.
On a peaceful Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese planes bearing the insignia of the “Rising Sun” bombed Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, inflecting terrible losses on our vessels and personnel. Congress declared war on Japan the following day and against Germany and Italy three days later. Benito Mussolini, dictator of Italy, also had plans to conquer other countries.
There was a feeling of outrage after the Pearl Harbor bombing, and men lined up to enlist in the different branches of the service. One by one, our local men received the letter with a simple salutation, “Greetings,” signed by the president. The recipient knew he would soon be processed though Fort Snelling. Classification was important – 1A meant early induction. There were deferments for special skills for the war efforts, marital status. Others received a 4-F saying they were unfit for military service due to physical, mental or moral reasons. This was an anxious time for the fellows and their families.
Forest Lake’s Dr. George Ruggles and dentist O.H. Anderson were called to use their skills for the servicemen overseas. Dr. Ruggles served in a MASH Unit in the Pacific.
Women from Forest Lake also volunteered their services by joining the Women’s Army Corps, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, Coast Guard Women’s Reserve (also known as SPARS), and the Women Marines. Army and Navy nurses were sent to active duty in field hospitals in foreign countries and aboard hospital ships.
Munitions plants sprang up all over the country including our area as a result of the Land Lease Act of 1941.
Women and men were soon traveling south on Highway 8 as they went to work a shift at the New Brighton Arms Plant or Honeywell Northern Pump, or Federal Cartridge. Most plants worked three shifts a day. The shells and war material made by our local folks were sent to our fighting men in the jungles, beaches and deserts.
DePonti’s Journey’s End Airport – south of Forest Lake – became involved in the production of gliders. Also, several local fellows became glider pilots.
Winnick’s Scrap Iron also made a huge contribution by collecting scrap metal needed to make necessary material to build aircrafts.
Because of our close proximity to the war plants, several steps were taken in case enemy bombers would attempt to bomb the war plants. Some area residents were trained to be enemy airplane spotters. A shed on top of the high school (old Central) with telephone communication to the Air Force was erected where volunteers spent lonely nights on the rooftop through all kinds of weather because of the bomb threat.
We soon learned the meaning of the word “blackout.” Forty-five volunteers were appointed for our first practice blackout. At 10 p.m. on a night in 1942, the siren blew and every household extinguished their lights or closed blackout curtains. All cars came to a halt and their headlights were extinguished. By 10:01 p.m., not a single light was visible. The wardens patrolling our streets declared it a success. Fortunately, we never experienced a real bomb scare.
Things were changing rapidly on the homefront – shortages appeared and ration books containing stamps were issued for things like sugar, coffee, meat, butter, canned goods and shoes. There were red chips we used for purchasing meat and blue chips for canned goods.
Women were asked to turn in their bacon grease and fat to the meat markets. In exchange, according to weight, you received a few red chips. I recall turning in a can of bacon grease and receiving three red chips. With that, I would turn around and buy a can of Vienna sausages (worth three chips), add some eggs to that and I had meat for supper. I never knew why we saved the grease until the war was over — it was used to make ammunition.
And then there was gas rationing. Cars had “A,” “B” and “C” stickers on their windshields indicating their gas status. Farmers had a special sticker for using their tractors. The posted speed limit was 35 mph to prolong the life of our tires.
We turned our extra tires in to a huge stockpile. We flattened our tin cans and donated aluminum kettles.
Planting “victory gardens” of vegetables and berries was encouraged. Professional canning equipment, supplied by the government, was installed in a small building behind the grade school. I recall we paid 3 cents for an empty tin pint can and 4 cents for a quart. We also found it was a good way to send homemade cookies or even a birthday cake to someone special overseas. My brother-in-law said he’d open a can with his bayonet and the cookies were still fresh. Needless to say, they didn’t last long.
As our servicemen were fighting in Africa, Italy, France and Germany and other countries in the European theater of operations, other servicemen were flying the hump, or fighting on islands in the Pacific islands with names we never heard before, such as Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and the Solomon Islands. Navy personnel were engaged in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway to name two of many battles.
With the boys in service, families hung blue star flags in their front windows, like the Sahline family, who named their five boys Carl, Russell, Sherman, Chester, and Joe, on the flag. If the dreaded telegram from the War Department arrived stating their serviceman was killed in action, the blue star flag was replaced with a gold star flag.
News of men missing in action, prisoner of war, or wounded in action would quickly spread throughout the community. To my knowledge, the roster of area men killed in action are the following: Russell Boody, Harlan Christiansen, Tony Heisler, Ronald Hilken, Clyde Lindahl, Lionel Lord, Owen Meade, and Donald Sandgren.
We wrote to the servicemen on paper that was tissue-paper thin called v-mail. The destination of these letters was a wartime secret and a letter sent through San Francisco or New York would eventually reach them. We, in turn, received censored mail from the boys.
The Forest Lake Times informed us about rationing and printed letters the servicemen sent when they first arrived at boot camps all over the country. It was a community link we all needed, and the fellows getting the Times needed to know what was going on at home.
They learned the bowling alley was closing for the duration of the war, and they couldn’t quite believe there wouldn’t be a Fourth of July parade. Some men were proud to see a picture of their mom working at the library as a Red Cross lady making bandage packages. They learned that businessmen took time to help farmers harvest their crops.
Wagner’s Hamburger Shop became the local haunt for food, news and gossip. Eva Wagner started collecting pictures of the servicemen and women. Soon the south wall of the restaurant had framed picture sections of people who went off to war, and the customers would stand and look at family members and friends. It just seemed to bring them closer. In total, there were 208 pictures by the end of the war.
Forest Lake residents turned out for the “Cavalcade of Stars” event, held in a big theater in Minneapolis. The popular movie stars of Hollywood (like Carol Lombard and Tyrone Power) made city tours called “Bond Rallies.” I didn’t save my program, but it seemed every movie star I ever wanted to see was on the stage. That event brightened us up for awhile.
Many young ladies became train passengers as they traveled to their boyfriend’s camp to become a “war bride.” These girls were married far from home without family or friends, but somehow that wasn’t important. One example of a wartime marriage is Chuck and Margy Moxness. Margy was working in a war plant in California and our dashing Marine, Chuck, was an instructor in Dayton, Ohio. They both traveled home to Forest Lake and were married on a Sunday afternoon in Faith Lutheran Church. After a two-day honeymoon, they both returned to their respective jobs. This is an example of a wartime marriage.
Our prayers for an end to the war were answered on May 8, 1945 – the German forces laid down their arms in unconditional surrender. It was V-E (Victory in Europe) Day. The siren blew and we danced, sang and celebrated.
Later, President Truman made the decision to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, and the second bomb on Nagasaki on Aug. 8. The Japanese surrendered unconditionally on Aug. 15, 1945.
