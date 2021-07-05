Construction remains on schedule for the work on Forest Lake Area High School’s outdoor stadium, which will serve as the home of the school’s football, soccer, lacrosse and track teams.
The next step in the process is the installation of the turf field, which was expected to start on Wednesday, June 30.
Work on the new track that will encircle the field should begin later in the month of July.
