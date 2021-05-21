MSHSL creates plan for possible restart dates
In its advertising, Maytag said its repairmen were “the loneliest men in town,” the inference being that Maytag appliances were so sturdy the repairmen had nothing to do.
Well, Forest Lake activities director Mike Hennen can relate to the “nothing to do” part.
In November, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order that closed down high school and youth sports for four weeks, a pause that will not be lifted before Friday, Dec. 18. As a result, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors used its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, to discuss the short-term fate of winter activities.
At that meeting, the MSHSL’s Return to Play Task Force presented the board with three models of when to begin winter sports once the governor’s executive order is lifted. The three models, all of which were unanimously approved, allow practices for winter sports to begin Dec. 21, Jan. 4 or Jan. 18 – with the date based on when the governor ends the current pause. That means Hennen and fellow activity directors around the state must wait until the governor allows sports to restart.
Hennen praised the MSHSL for making the most of a murky situation.
“I thought they did a great job given the circumstances,” he said. “They do not control when sports will be able to start – at this point, the governor does – but they have given us some guidance as to what will happen when the decision is made to allow sports to open again.”
The MSHSL board said it weighed a number of considerations in its decisions regarding winter sports, including the following:
The length of a winter sports season.
The possibility of section and state tournaments.
The effect on the start of spring sports.
The board determined the winter sports season would end the week of March 29 – regardless of its start date – while the spring season would end the week of June 14. Both of those dates are in line with previous years.
The board approved three schedule models with various starting dates based on when the state shutdown ends. There are still unanswered questions, most notably plans for the postseason, but the models do set start dates for practices and games.
For Model 1, practice begins Dec. 21; Model 2 begins Jan. 4; and Model begins 3 Jan. 18. The number of regular-season contests drops if the season start date goes later into January.
Similar to what was approved for the fall season, the number of regular-season contests or meets was reduced to 70%, with contests limited to two teams and the elimination of multi-team tournaments and jamborees. Exceptions were made for dance, Nordic and Alpine skiing, wrestling, and gymnastics, which are allowed to have triangular meets.
Contests reduced to 70% across the board means a total of 11 maximum competitions allowed for dance, boys swim/dive, Nordic skiing, Alpine skiing and gymnastics. Wrestling would be reduced to 16 duals (32 matches). Both genders of hockey and basketball would have their regular season reduced to 18 contests.
For dance, Model 1 maintains the traditional 17 weeks, while Model 2 reduces that number to 10, and Model 3 reduces that number to eight.
Boys swimming and diving, as well as Nordic and Alpine skiing, would shift from 14 weeks during a regular season to 13 in Model 1, 11 in Model 2, and nine in Model 3.
Wrestling and gymnastics would shift from 15 weeks to 14 in Model 1, 12 in Model 2, and 10 in Model 3.
Hockey and basketball traditionally have 17 and 18 contests, respectively. The numbers go from 15 in Model 1, 13 in Model 2, or 11 in Model 3, similar to what took place in soccer during the fall season.
With the uncertainty of a start date, it makes sense that schedules for the winter sports are still a work in progress.
“We’re holding off on making any official announcements on schedules,” Hennen said. “We know we have to move the early December dates for sports, but we’ll wait to see if there are other dates we will lose before we announce our schedules.”
As for the spring sports, boys tennis, lacrosse and synchronized swimming will not have a reduced schedule in any of the models. In Models 1, 2 and 3, the track and field, baseball, and softball seasons would be reduced to 12 weeks.
“Spring sports are a little different, since almost all of them are outside and involve just two teams,” Hennen said. “We’ll await guidance on track and golf, because those are the sports that can include multiple teams and may be limited to tri-meets or duals.”
No decisions were reached on section and state tournaments for the spring sports, but the board unanimously approved a virtual state debate tournament and state One-Act Play Festival.
