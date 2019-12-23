The University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County 4-H, will host two overnight winter camps and outdoor adventures for children grades 1-12. The camps are held at 4-H Camp Salie, located in Linwood, and are open to both 4-H and non-4-H youth. The camps will encourage learning about nature and the environment, building relationships, outdoor recreation, and crafts and special projects. The camp for children grades 1-5 will be held Feb. 14-15, and the camp for children grades 6 and up will be Feb. 21-22. For more details and registration information, visit local.extension.umn.edu/local/anoka or call 763-324-3495.
