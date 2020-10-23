The Wildlife Science Center welcomed five more Mexican gray wolves on Oct. 12.
They arrived on a private plane at 2 p.m. in Eden Prairie. Their pilot team was made up of an all-volunteer crew courtesy of LightHawk, a non-profit organization that enhances conservation work through flying.
The Mexican gray wolf is a critically endangered subspecies of gray wolf that is endemic to western Texas, southern New Mexico, southeastern Arizona, and northern Mexico. WSC is actively involved in its Species Survival Plan, which focuses on a selective breeding effort to maintain species genetic diversity.
For more information about the new additions to the Wildlife Science Center visit wildlifesciencecenter.org.
