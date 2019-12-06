Courts have rules to control the types of evidence to be considered in court cases. The intent is to allow only that evidence which is most likely to be reliable and trustworthy. Since at least the late 1600s, hearsay evidence has been considered to be a less reliable type of evidence. Exceptions to the hearsay rule exist, but only in narrowly defined circumstances believed to promote reliability and trustworthiness.
Hearsay evidence is when someone in court repeats something that was stated by someone else outside of court. It amounts to “telling someone else’s tale.” An example will help to illustrate.
Punchy Pete is accused of hitting Vinnie Victim in a bar. Because of his injuries, Vinnie doesn’t remember what happened. At trial, Wally Witness testifies that he was in the bar and personally saw Pete punch Vinnie. This is direct evidence. Wally’s statement, “I saw Pete punch Vinnie,” is a statement made in court. It is not hearsay.
Now, imagine Wally does not testify in court. Instead, Hearsay Harry testifies, “I was not at the bar, but Wally told me he saw Pete punch Vinnie.” This is hearsay. Harry is not testifying about something he witnessed. He is testifying to what Wally told him. Unless a specific hearsay exception applies, the testimony by Harry would not be allowed in court.
There are a number of reasons for this. First, witnesses testifying in court are sworn and legally bound, by penalty of perjury, to tell the truth. Out of court statements are not. Wally has no legal obligation to be truthful when he talks to Harry outside of court.
Equally important, Pete has a right to cross-examine Wally to test the basis of his testimony. Cross-examination generally focuses on four main areas. Did the person perceive what is described accurately? Is the person’s memory trustworthy? Can the person accurately convey what they purport to know? Does the person have any other motive or bias that may affect what is said?
Pete’s cross-exam of Wally may ask: How close to the fight were you? Were others blocking your view? Had you been drinking? Were you intoxicated? Who threw the first punch? Was Pete defending himself? Isn’t it true that Vinnie is your cousin and you owe him money?
Only a witness with direct knowledge can be cross-examined to test what they are saying. The law has an adage that “Cross-examination is the greatest legal engine ever invented for the discovery of truth.” Hearsay Harry could not be cross-examined in a meaningful way. To any cross-examination question, Harry’s only answer would be, “All I know is what Wally told me.” Such a cross-exam would not go far toward learning the truth.
A lot can be at stake in a court case. People’s lives, liberty, and property are commonly affected. Courts, recognizing this, allow only the most trustworthy evidence. Accordingly, hearsay evidence, described historically as, “a tale from another person’s mouth,” has long been prohibited, as it is a much less reliable form of evidence.
Judge Galler is chambered in Washington County. Learn more about Judge Galler, or listen to a podcast of his columns at www.judgegreggaller.com.
