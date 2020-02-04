‘Marriage Story’ leads The Times’ choices
Ryan Howard
News Editor
Hannah Davis
Community Editor
As always, last month’s reveal of Oscar nominees was followed by the inevitable chorus of complaints about which films were snubbed. “Where’s Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems’?” “Where’s Jennifer Lopez in ‘Hustlers’?” “No nominations for ‘The Farewell’?”
All film fans who follow the Oscars probably have their own personal list of snubs, but the bright side is that there are still many laudable movies getting recognition at the ceremony on Feb. 9 (and, according to at least one of our editors, almost all of this year’s Best Picture nominees are better than last year’s winner, “Green Book”). Hannah Davis and Ryan Howard have gotten together to bring you their personal choices for who should take home some of the night’s biggest prizes.
Best Picture
Ryan’s pick: There are a lot of strong contenders in this category. “Jojo Rabbit” has a crackerjack opening and closing, “1917” uses camera and VFX techniques to maximum impact, and “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood” is pure fun, but ultimately I think “Parasite” is the most complete, confident nominee on display this year.
Bolstered by an excellent ensemble (none of whom were nominated in the acting categories, sadly), this Korean class parable takes the viewer through twists and turns on the upstairs/downstairs dynamic before going in for the kill, excoriating both the upper class’s casual dismissal of the poor and the lower class’s inability to achieve solidarity. Don’t let the subtitles put you off; it’s a thrilling, funny, sumptuous movie that can speak to you across language barriers.
Hannah’s pick: “Marriage Story”
Best Lead Actress
Hannah’s pick: An actor must bring a wealth of emotion to life on the screen, portraying the mind, actions, and emotions of a character’s journey, whether they’re a hero or an anti-hero. This year’s nominees for best actress in a leading role were each powerful and dynamic in their respective films, but none could compare to Renee Zellweger’s portrayal of Judy Garland in her final six months of her life in “Judy.” Zellweger’s acting decisions quickly and effectively allow Garland to come to life. She so tenderly portrayed the depth of love she felt for her children, intricately portrayed her drug-addiction and love-hate relationship with food, and so communicated her love of audience approval and the love of being on the stage. Most impressively, Zellweger sings every Garland song sung in “Judy” in a perfect depiction of the late actress’s iconic voice. It’s a role that seemed a little out of Zellweger’s traditional wheelhouse, and the feat should garner her an Oscar.
Ryan’s pick: Didn’t see enough of the nominees to accurately comment.
Best Lead Actor
Ryan’s pick: To the much-debated extent that “Joker” works, it does so because of Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. Weird as it may be for the Academy to award two actors the Oscar for playing the same role in 11 years (Heath Ledger won Best Supporting Actor for his Joker turn in 2009), it wouldn’t be undeserved. Phoenix is on screen nearly every frame of “Joker,” sometimes to the exclusion of everything else: three months after I watched the film, the moments that stick with me most are the close-ups on Phoenix’s face, twisting and squirming with agony, despair, false hope, and bitterness. It’s showy, yes, but it’s effective, and it requires a rare talent to pull it off.
Hannah’s pick: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Best Supporting Actress
Hannah’s pick: Of all the categories this year, this is one I find most competitive. Kathy Bates is incredibly moving and inspiring as the mother of a security guard suspected in a bombing in “Richard Jewell.” Florence Pugh plays a perfectly balanced young and naive little sister and a growing young adult trying to find her own life as Amy March in “Little Women.” Margot Robbie has become a household name from her prestige film work, and it’s no surprise that the actress once again garnered praise in her role as Kayla, a fictional female rising star at Fox News in “Bombshell.” However, Laura Dern, who acted alongside fellow nominee Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story,” came out my winner. Dern plays Nora Fanshaw, a sharp shark divorce attorney. She is articulate and smart, conniving in the subtlest of ways, leaving the audience unsure of whether to love or loathe her. Playing such a complex role places her at the top of the pack, albeit in a tight race.
Ryan’s pick: Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Best Supporting Actor
Ryan’s pick: Al Pacino puts in a wonderful performance in “The Irishman,” at turns comedic and dramatic, but it’s hard to deny the raw movie star charisma Brad Pitt has distilled into “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood.” Despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s top billing, it’s Pitt’s movie to carry, as his aging stuntman is the anchor for its best scenes, both goofy (his acknowledgement of why he’s not welcome anymore on some Hollywood sets) and chilling (his foray into the Spahn Movie Ranch).
Despite Pitt’s blinding star power, he also doesn’t shy away from his character’s darkness. Beneath his chilled-out exterior, Pitt allows us glimpses of cold antipathy, lending an additional sense of menace to the film’s climax.
Hannah’s pick: Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Best Original Score
Hannah’s pick: A film score and soundtrack’s purpose is to set the tone of emotion in a film. If a composer does his or her job well, the music should deepen the emotion portrayed on screen, whether it’s creating tension and suspense, providing a sense of levity, or conveying sadness. This year’s nominees all did exceptional work, but like Meryl Streep is to the actress category, John Williams is even more iconic to the original score category, with 52 nominations and five wins since 1970. Willams’ deep and lasting legacy includes an Oscar win in 1978 for his work on the first “Star Wars,” and it seems fitting that he is nominated in this category once again for the final film in this iteration the franchise “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.” It’s likely his last time working on the series’ score, as he is now 87. Williams incorporated key pieces of his former Star Wars scores and developed a brand new score that melds so perfectly into his former work, a task arguably far more difficult than working with a blank slate. It’s a feat he’s done before, but his work for “The Rise of Skywalker” was a step above the rest.
Ryan’s pick: Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Best Director
Ryan’s pick: Sam Mendes and “1917” would certainly win for “Most Directed,” but I think “best” also applies here. The coordination on display, particularly with cinematographer Roger Deakins, is incredible, creating a film that is not only a technical marvel but a terrifying two-hour bundle of nerves. That Mendes was able to not only pull off the “the whole movie is one shot” illusion but then make me forget it was happening is truly impressive. That he manages to do so while still getting raw, real performances out of George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman is stunning. It’s a masterful display of drawing a film’s strengths together to create a seamless experience for the viewer – in other words, directing.
Hannah’s pick: Sam Mendes, “1917”
Best Original Screenplay
Hannah’s pick: “Marriage Story,” written by Noah Baumbach, should win the award this year. Baumbach’s screenplay, a “love story through the lens of divorce,” is heartbreakingly beautiful and moving. His work took emotional courage and exceptional care on a delicate topic to perfectly portray the intricacies of divorce: the anger and resentment of a spouse and the fear of losing custody of a child, but also the love both people once had, and maybe still have, for their spouse. It’s a timely film that will offer more than just entertainment, but hope for those walking through such a time, and insight for those who walk alongside them. If an Academy Award is supposed to signify not just a film that represents not just the best of the year, but also work that will stand the test of time, then “Marriage Story” should be given the honor.
Ryan’s pick: Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ryan’s pick: Overall, I think Original Screenplay is a stronger category this year, with entries like my Best Picture choice “Parasite” and my favorite film of 2019, “Knives Out.” For me, “The Irishman” and “Jojo Rabbit” are the adapted screenplay standouts this year, and both of them have their strengths and weaknesses.
“The Irishman” is a frequently funny film with an ultimately heart-breaking finale that goes on a little too long, and “Jojo Rabbit” has an affecting yet silly script that often toes the line of being too cute, but ultimately, I think I have to give it to “Jojo” and writer-director Taika Waititi. The jokes are pretty good, and the sad parts are pretty sad, but the real, secret strength of the screenplay is the way it portrays Nazism and fascism as mundane things for the people living under them. It’s a potent warning about what “civilized” people are willing to accept, sadly perfect for a world and nation in which fascism is trying to make a comeback.
Hannah’s pick: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.