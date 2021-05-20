I’ve had a number of people ask me the same question over the past couple of weeks, so I’d like to take a moment to answer it for everyone.
The question, as you might suspect, is this: “So now that sports are shut down, what are you going to do?”
Good question. If I’m in a glib mood, the words that come out of my mouth run along the lines of, “I’m sure my boss will find something for me to do.” Note to boss: Happy to do it, whatever it is. Looking forward to it.
But if I’m in a reflective mood, being a sports writer during a time when there are no sports is disheartening. When I reflect back to the first shutdown back in March, my first memory is of the coaches and athletes who saw their dreams and goals shut down with little warning.
I also remember the scores of participants who were dealing with a number of questions that defied answers. Will there be a season? What will it look like? And when will I get to spend time with my teammates again?
The answers were no sports last spring, then modified sports this fall. And while a spring with no sports was tough, this past fall – if I may be selfish for a moment – was even more painful.
Why? Scheduling became a daily headache as teams would shut down their season for a period. Often that left their opponents scrambling to pick up games with little notice or time for preparation. More than once I traveled to the site of a contest, only to find it had been canceled by COVID-19. Keeping track of who played whom on what day often left my head spinning.
Now please remember, I just admitted I was being selfish. So let me be clear when I say I understand that sports are not held for my benefit. I realize sports, especially at the high school level, are a way to help youngsters grow and develop habits that will last a lifetime. This was for the kids – and kudos to everyone who did everything in their power to make sports happen this past fall.
But the benefit of hosting sports has to be weighed against the potential for harm. And the harm of dashing a high school sports team’s dreams and goals is just one side on a scale, a scale that has the potential for loss of life to family and friends balanced on the other side.
Yes, that was a long non-answer to everyone’s question. So here’s the short answer: I will be doing my best to do the right things to protect myself and others – things such as wearing a mask, washing my hands frequently, and keeping social distance whenever possible.
I’ll be doing everything I can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the hopes that others will join me. If enough folks do these simple things, then hopefully the numbers surrounding this virus will drop to a level where we can bring back sports to local gyms and arenas and swimming pools.
And soon, I hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.