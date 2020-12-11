My last column of the year is typically an opportunity to reflect on travels of the past year and to look ahead to some of the vacations I hope to plan – or take myself – next year. This year, of course, is different. Looking back is, well, depressing. Looking ahead is a challenge and requires a better crystal ball than I have, but I’ll share some of my thoughts on what travel will look like in 2021.
One message that has come through loud and clear in the COVID-19 pandemic has been the resiliency of our collective desire to discover the world. Even with all of the restrictions in place, from border closings to business shutdowns, many have taken every opportunity to seek a change of scenery and new experiences. Domestic leisure travel – by car, by train, or by plane – has remained a relative bright spot in 2020, and international travel to destinations that are welcoming visitors has slowly but steadily picked up since this summer. This tells me that demand for travel will be strong, when the conditions are right.
The arrival of several vaccines this month looks to be the first step in a broad return to travel. As vaccines are rolled out in the first quarter of 2021, I think we’ll begin to see a rapid easing of travel restrictions for those who have been vaccinated. Over the first and second quarters, that will lead to a dramatic increase in travel as folks look for opportunities to escape Minnesota’s winter by heading south. As summer approaches, I think we’ll see strong interest in nearby destinations like Alaska, the Canadian Rockies, and New England. The first travelers will also return to Europe in the second quarter of 2021, with river cruises in particular being very popular. By fall, I’m hopeful that we’ll have put the pandemic firmly behind us.
Ocean cruising will take a slower path, driven by an overly cautious approach from U.S. regulators. I think we’ll see the first ships sailing in March of 2021, and a gradual ramp up over the course of the year. Folks planning an Alaskan cruise in 2021 should be able to travel, and I think that European cruising will return more rapidly.
In short, I think that demand for travel will return rapidly, and we’ll be seeing a wave of planning starting in the middle of the first quarter of 2021.
It’s important to note, however, that this wave is going to crash into two phenomena that will also define travel in 2021. First, there will be a significant decrease in supply, broadly across the travel industries. Airline flight capacity has been slashed, and will remain significantly reduced through 2021. Ditto for resorts, cruises, tours, and other travel services. Secondly, a large portion of travelers who planned to travel in 2020 have already rescheduled their trips to 2021. These rescheduled travelers have already consumed a big portion of the reduced capacity available. What does this mean for travelers? It means that those who wait until the demand wave builds to book their trips will find that the best options are already taken, and those that remain are likely to be more expensive than expected. The savviest of travelers and those with an interest in traveling in 2021 are already planning their trips, taking advantage of the incredible amount of booking flexibility now available in the marketplace.
As it becomes more apparent that travel will return with a bang in 2021, I’d encourage everyone to get a head start on planning their trips. If 2021 seems to be a bridge too far for you, travel companies have made 2022 and even 2023 trips available for sale already, and they’re also selling briskly. My best advice – even before the pandemic – remains the same: Plan ahead, and you’ll enjoy the best experience and the best value when you travel.
Ted Blank is a travel agent specializing in luxury travel and adventure.
