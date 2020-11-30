As the school year continues to present numerous safety and health challenges for administrators and staff to adjust and adapt to, there has been a perhaps unintended benefit that has presented in the ability to strip education down to what really matters.
Because of the exponential technological advances that have been made in the last few decades, there has been a correlated increase in the ability to measure and define what learning is happening within the classroom. As is often the case with new opportunities or theories, I believe most educators would posit that the pendulum of data collection and meaning has carried too far into ‘drilling down’ and ‘data mining’ to rank student performance. A lot of funding was put towards these advances, and thus passed onto schools to execute and report on yearly, monthly, and often even daily.
The intent and purpose of using data is good and mostly appropriate, but now that the ability to conduct standardized testing has paused due to distance learning and the educational response to COVID-19, educators have gotten back to asking the best type of questions - What is essential for students to know in my class? How will I know that they have learned it? How can I adjust for differentiated learning given the constraints we are now facing? These questions should always be the driving force of what a school puts in front of a student - and very rarely is the answer to any of these questions to give them a standardized test.
The all too often hidden secret about education is that teachers use content to teach skills. Most people would think it is the content that is most important. It is not that we need students to know the quadratic formula, the color wheel, or the stages of photosynthesis, it is that we need them to apply the formula, innovate using the color wheel, and analyze why photosynthesis is important. The skills are driven by the content, and educators are uniquely prepared to introduce, instruct, assess, and enhance learning in this manner.
When a student is able to master the skills, then the content becomes more engaging and ingrained into long-term acquisition of knowledge. It is at this point that standardized testing can become a useful measure to assess student knowledge levels. The pressure and timelines often placed upon teachers prompts a shift into “covering enough content” instead of developing the skills needed to improve how the content is received for the student. If this shift into covering content happens often enough, then the educational cycle becomes too much of a content-heavy process versus a skill-building process and both the long-term and short-term effects result in a gap in skill acquisition that harms the learning long-term.
I do believe there is a need to assess students near the end of their educational career to determine what learning and skill acquisition has been mastered, and those measures are in place. The difficulty and concern I see with standardized testing lies in the time, efforts, and disruption to real-time learning that occurs in grades 3-9 to start benchmarking and ranking students, schools, and districts in an inappropriate manner. Districts, schools, and especially teachers are the most effective and reliable sources to determine student achievement and learning growth — and by keeping the trust and accountability of education within local control would allow for schools to keep the focus on skill mastery while developing lifetime learners ready to engage as a productive member of society upon completion of their K-12 educational career.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.