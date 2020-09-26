In the spring, as schools moved to online only and distance learning became reality, parents were thrust into new roles of teaching.
One trend I noticed on social media was jokes about the reliance on alcohol to make it through the day as a home school teacher.
Most of this is done with harmless intentions, perhaps to create a feeling of camaraderie. The benefits of “online Happy Hours” have increased connection and reduced feelings of isolation.
None of us anticipated that quarantine activity would last so long. In late March, I hopefully wrote to our congregation that we might be returning to normal by Mother’s Day. I had the year wrong. We’re putting a lot of faith in you, 2021.
Since we are still not back to normal, initial coping mechanisms to deal with depression, isolation, and anxiety might have grown into habits and addictions.
It’s no surprise to me that alcohol sales online and in-store surged at the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Nielsen Company research, in-store alcohol sales were 25-50% higher in March and April when many states had stay at home orders, except for grocery and liquor stores.
Online sales of alcohol were close to 500% higher than the year before. The delivery drivers in my neighborhood are keeping very busy, have you noticed?
In addition, according to Nielsen, larger quantities of alcohol were sold. Boxed wine and 1.75 L spirits shot up 45% and instead of 6 packs of beer, 24 and 30 packs were 20% higher than pre-Covid numbers.
With bars closed for a while and facing seating limitations upon re-opening, much of the consumption is hidden. Recovery groups have been moved to online platforms. I’ve experienced the challenge of having pastoral care conversations or having deeper connections on Zoom calls. It’s not impossible, but it definitely requires a new style of communication that I am learning.
I can imagine that opening up in front of strangers about addiction on a computer presents unique challenges thanks to Covid-19, too.
Which is why I’m bringing attention to addiction and substance abuse on this platform. Today, you might be reading this and thinking about someone who is struggling. It might even be you.
September is National Recovery month. Faith Lutheran is spending this time talking about healing and ways to walk alongside each other.
As we focus on recovery, an Addiction and Mental Health Ministry is beginning at our church. We aim to reduce the stigmas attached to addiction and minimize the anxiety that comes with reaching out for help. There is help! Reach out to me to learn more or get involved. If you have immediate needs for counseling or care, visit our website, faithfl.org for Covid-19 Resources for Alcohol and Substance Abuse.
Education and support is available.
As a faith community, one of the most important things we can do is to watch out for each other. Keep in touch with friends, especially those who might be vulnerable. Together, we can re-direct paths of addictions to journeys of healing.
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnk@faithfl.org.
