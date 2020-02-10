Panel members to review child welfare records, policy and practice

Washington County is seeking panel members to review records, policy and practice, gather information, provide insight, and report findings to the county board regarding the county’s child welfare programs.

Members must be sensitive to diversity, maintain confidentiality, and attend training related to various aspects of the child protection process. People of color, men, and individuals with diverse backgrounds are particularly encouraged to apply. The panel is supported by county and state staff who provide updates and guidance. Volunteers meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in Woodbury.

Those interested in volunteering as a panel member may contact Nissa Knutson at 651-430-4111 or Nissa.knutson@co.washington.mn.us. For more information, see the Washington County website at co.washington.mn.us and search “child protection” for more information.

