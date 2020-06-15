The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will partner with Ramsey County on the purchase and use of an armored multi-terrain rescue vehicle, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the agreement at its June 2 meeting.
The Sheriff’s Office will share the expenses and responsibilities associated with the purchase, maintenance, operation, and storage of an armored multi-terrain rescue vehicle called a ROOK.
The equipment provides safety for officers, as well as the public, in highly dangerous environments.
The ROOK will be accessible to both agencies locally, and will also be a resource regionally. The equipment could be used for any natural disaster or other emergency which may include flooding, and rescue in wind damaged areas.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 2019 Urban Area Security Initiative grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety that helped pay $110,000 of the purchase price. The remaining $13,000 was paid by forfeiture funds. The two counties will divide responsibility for the equipment based on a formula based roughly by population.
Grassland Service Set for Big Marine Park Reserve
The Board agreed to a lease with Mike Slater to maintain grassland at Big Marine Park Reserve.
Slater will help maintain grassland within the park by haying cool and warm season grasses during specific times of the year.
Slater will also work with the county’s natural resource coordinator to improve the grasslands by inter-seeding native grasses and forbs into areas after they are hayed to help increase native plant diversity.
Sheriff staff to use HERO Center
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will use the public safety training HERO Center in Cottage Grove for training, after the County Board approved a $150,000 annual membership agreement.
The Sheriff’s Office needs dedicated space for legislatively mandated training requirements of the Minnesota POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training Board).
The Sheriff’s Office currently uses facilities that do not completely meet the needs of the county’s deputies and correctional officers.
Membership at the HERO Center will make Washington County a priority member, with dedicated time and space at the regional facility.
The HERO Center provides the necessary space to provide scenario-based training in the area of mental illness, conflict management, and recognizing and valuing community diversity and cultural differences.
