The public is invited to enter a contest to have their photo included on the Washington County Parks’ 2021/2022 parks pass.
Last year’s winner was Jessica Manor, who submitted a photo which highlights Pine Point Regional Park.
This year Washington County will be highlighting Lake Elmo Park Reserve, which will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2021.
The public is invited to submit photos from Lake Elmo Park Reserve to parksphotos@co.washington.mn.us. Photos will be accepted for consideration until Oct. 2.
