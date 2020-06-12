Washington County Parks are offering standup paddleboarding classes on Tuesdays from 7-8:15 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Square Lake Park.
The park also is offering standup paddleboard yoga classes on Saturdays from 9-10:15 a.m. through Aug. 15. The class involves guided yoga on the water, and all equipment is provided.
Both classes cost $35.
Vehicle park permits, which cost $7 daily and $30 annually, are required for the park.
For updates or to register online, go to co.washington.mn.us, and search “SUP.”
Lake Elmo Park Reserve will host a bird hike from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.
Hikers should park in the Nordic Center parking lot and meet at the Nordic Center. Registration is required, as group size is limited to 10, and may be found on the Washington County Parks webpage.
For more programs and events, visit co.washington.mn.us/parks.
