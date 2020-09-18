Washington County Parks is holding a children’s outdoor art gallery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 14. Children ages 10 and younger can have heir artwork selected to be featured in the gallery as long as they submit before Sept. 28.
The artwork must be drawn, colored, or painted on an 8-inch by 10-inch piece of paper in order to be displayed at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve on the yellow trail. On a separate piece of paper participants should include; the child’s first name and last initial, the title of the picture, and a short two- to three-sentence description of the picture, along with a parent’s name, telephone number, and email address.
Once participants are ready to submit their masterpiece they can drop it off, or send it via postal mail, to the Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 Pine St. W.
The event is to help celebrate nature and art with the 20 pieces that are selected to be displayed. Parents will be notified if their children’s artwork is chosen.
