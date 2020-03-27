In response to COVID-19 in Minnesota and Washington County, community television station Valley Access Channels produced two roundtable discussions on the Stillwater and surrounding communities response to the virus. 

The community leaders in the conversation about the pandemic in the first program included Denise Pontrelli, Superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools; Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber; Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski; and Robin Anthony, Executive Director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. 

The second program included Ted Wegleitner, President of Lakeview Hospital; Dr. Andy Dorwart, President of Stillwater Medical Group; and Lowell Johnson, Director of Washington County’s Public Health and Environment department.

The initial roundtable discussions were broadcast live on Monday, March 23, and can be viewed streaming online at vactv.org or the Valley Access Channels Facebook and YouTube pages. 

