In response to COVID-19 in Minnesota and Washington County, community television station Valley Access Channels produced two roundtable discussions on the Stillwater and surrounding communities response to the virus.
The community leaders in the conversation about the pandemic in the first program included Denise Pontrelli, Superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools; Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber; Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski; and Robin Anthony, Executive Director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
The second program included Ted Wegleitner, President of Lakeview Hospital; Dr. Andy Dorwart, President of Stillwater Medical Group; and Lowell Johnson, Director of Washington County’s Public Health and Environment department.
The initial roundtable discussions were broadcast live on Monday, March 23, and can be viewed streaming online at vactv.org or the Valley Access Channels Facebook and YouTube pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.