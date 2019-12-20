When the holiday season is over, Washington County is encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees by dropping them off at one of the available yard waste drop-off sites across the county. Tree stands, plastic bags, tinsel, wire, lights, and all other decorations must be removed before drop-off.
This year, residents may use the newly-opened county Northern Yard Waste site at 5527 170th St. N. in Hugo. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March. It is free to use for Washington and Ramsey county residents.
Private waste haulers, cities, or townships may also accept Christmas trees. Residents should contact sites directly for more information.
Sites accepting trees include the following:
· Forest Lake: City of Forest Lake Public Works, 843 Fourth St. S.W. – open to Forest Lake residents only, 24-hour drop-off through Jan. 31. No charge. For more information, call Forest Lake Public Works at 651-464-3220.
· Cottage Grove: Rumpca Companies, Inc., 9600 Glendenning Road - open to all residents, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Cost is $2 per tree, which will be waived if a canned good is brought for donation to the local food shelf. For more information, call Rumpca Companies at 651-459-1556.
· Oakdale: City of Oakdale Public Works, 1900 Hadley Ave. N. – open to Oakdale residents only, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Cost is $3 per tree. For more information, call Oakdale Public Works at 651-730-2740.
· Woodbury: Composting Concepts, 4600 Cottage Grove Drive - open to all residents, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. Cost is $10 per tree, $7 per wreath. For more information, call Composting Concepts at 651-769-0531.
