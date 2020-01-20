Kits designed for people experiencing memory loss or their caregivers
Memory minder kits are now available to check out from libraries in Washington County.
Designed for people experiencing memory loss and their caregivers, kits include a collection of materials and activities to trigger memories of life experiences. This helps encourage positive and engaging interactions for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias and their caregivers.
Memory minder kits were created with different stages of dementia in mind. However, each kit may be adapted by caregivers to meet individual needs. There are 39 unique kits varying in topic and designed specifically for early, middle, and late stages of dementia. Each kit will include a book to stimulate conversation, an interactive activity or game, and a music CD or DVD to spark memories, inform, or calm.
Washington County Library developed the kits in partnership with Living Healthy Washington County, FamilyMeans, and Stillwater Area ACT on Alzheimer’s, with support from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Minnesota Department of Health.
Memory minder kits have a six-week loan period and are available at all Washington County library locations, including Stillwater and Bayport libraries. To reserve a kit, search the Washington County Library catalog on washcolib.org for “memory minder kit.”
