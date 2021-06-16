The Washington County Historic Courthouse will host an exhibit entitled “The Life of an Object: Stories, Meanings & Moments,” which opened Saturday, June 5, and will run through December. Guests will explore how an object may communicate ideas, values, and meaning with this exhibition. Learn how the artifacts in the Historic Courthouse archives that have been preserved and collected through the years tell the story of the building itself and how they are a reflection of a time, people, and community.
See the county website at co.washington.mn.us/hc for more information about the building and activities planned, or call 651-275-7075 or e-mail historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us for more information.
