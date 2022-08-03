Fair hosts inaugural dog costume competition
Ramsey County may have canceled its fair, but Washington County’s is still on full-steam ahead, opening on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and running through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds in Stillwater.
Dorie Ostertag has been very busy at her job as the Washington County Fair manager and treasurer. This year marks the Washington County Fair’s 151st year, which means that there is plenty for Ostertag and the other volunteers who work with her to get done. Ostertag likes to describe the fair as “A mini-State Fair.”
“We have everything that State Fair has – the food, the attractions, the animals – but you can get close up,” she said, adding it’s perfect for those who don’t like big crowds but the experience of a fair.
The organizers of the fair have striven to offer a variety of fun. The fair kicked off on Wednesday at 2 p.m., and will start Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., and Sunday at noon. To cool off, attendees can get a fresh-squeezed lemonade or stop in at either the beer tent or the Craft Brew Haus, which features a selection of beer and cider from Minnesota brewers like Lift Bridge, River Siren, Spiral Brewery, Summit, Hop & Barrel and Thor’s Hard Cider.
The Craft Brew Haus will also feature music Friday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon. Musical acts will play the fair’s main stage all five days, including fair favorite, the band Rockin’ Hollywoods, who this year mark their fiftieth year playing as a band.
In past years, events like Autocross, the tractor pull and the demolition derby were held away from a lot of other attractions and going to see them could mean a bit of a hike, but this year organizers decided to move everything closer.
“Those events are now centrally located at the Grandstand, so they’ve become more integrated into the fair itself,” Ostertag said.
All throughout the fair exhibitors will be showing their art, baked goods and, of course, animals. Animals are an integral part of Minnesota county fairs, and the Washington County Fair is no exception. In addition to the horses, rabbits, chickens and other livestock on display, there will be an English Horse Show on Saturday night at 7 p.m., demonstrations by the Washington County Mounted Patrol, and K-9 Demos by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department throughout week.
One new addition, which organizers are particularly excited about, is the Canine Costume Competition, which will be on Saturday August 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Park Pavilion. The competition has two categories: the Talented Costumed Canines category, and the Costumed Canines category. This year organizers have lined up Washington County Sheriff, Dan Starry to serve as “Master of Canine Ceremonies.”
When asked about her favorite attractions, Ostertag admits that she often doesn’t have time to take in much, with all the work she’s doing.
“I’m the last person who gets to see anything,” Ostertag said. “Every year I say, ‘This year I’m actually going to see the fair.’”
Ostertag has been volunteering for the Washington County Fair since 1994, and has been Fair Manager for more than 15 years.
When asked what motivates her to come back each year, she said, “If I stopped having fun, I wouldn’t be around.”
And of the core of volunteers that help keep the five-day event running she said, “There’s not a lot of people who would choose to do this work and we don’t want to see it go away.”
Tickets are $7 for those age 16 and older, $4 for attendees ages 6 to 15, and children 5 and under get in free. For a full schedule and events, attractions and carnival prices, visit washingtoncountyfair.org.
