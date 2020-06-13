Masks must be worn in county buildings
Washington County has begun to reopen some county buildings and in-person services by appointment.
Services that can be provided remotely will still be done remotely; if remote services are not possible, services by appointment may be used.
The Government Center in Stillwater and Forest Lake and Cottage Grove service centers will be open.
However, residents arriving at the buildings should have appointments for in-person services.
Appointments may be made through the county’s website at co.washington.mn.us or by calling county offices at 651-430-6000.
Members of the public will be asked to wear masks when in county buildings and during interaction with staff, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Visitors who have experienced symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 are asked to cancel or reschedule their appointments.
For appointments for Public Health & Environment services — including birth and death certificates, vaccines for income eligible residents, septic information, water sampling, and COVID-19 information — county residents should call 651-430-6655.
More information on these services may be found on the county website by searching for a particular topic. For WIC appointments or questions, residents should call 651-430-6658.
For those residents who require help from Community Services, meetings will continue to be done via phone call or video conference.
When required, in-person meetings are by appointment only; to schedule an appointment, county residents should call 651-430-6455.
Service and license centers have been open for appointments since May 21.
Residents may make appointments at co.washington.mn.us/scheduleme, which also explains what services are available.
The Washington County Library continues to provide curbside and locker pickup of materials, and computer access by appointment.
More information is available on the library’s website, which is at washcolib.org.
