2040 comprehensive plan also approved
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 2020 legislative agenda at its meeting on Jan. 7. Each year, the Washington County Board of Commissioners adopts position statements on state legislative issues that impact Washington County. The county’s legislative agenda includes priority items that are specific to county interests. The platform items provide a position statement, supporting information, likely supporters and potential opposition, and the financial impact.
This year’s platform includes positions related to state funding for transportation, transit, license centers, community corrections, and parks; the modernization of voting processes; affordable housing; and next generation 911 services.
The county legislative agenda will include the adopted platforms from the Association of Minnesota Counties, the Partnership on Waste and Energy, and the Minnesota Inter-County Association. Those position documents will be added after their adoption by those organizations.
Board adopts 2040 comprehensive plan
The Washington County Board of Commissioners adopted the county’s 2040 comprehensive plan at its meeting on Jan. 7.
The Metropolitan Land Planning Act requires a regional planning process – including the development of a local comprehensive plan – after each decennial census. Washington County is required to update its comprehensive plan every 10 years and submit it to the Metropolitan Council.
Washington County and the Washington County Community Development Agency staff worked to update the county’s comprehensive plan in seven “plan elements” or chapters of the comprehensive plan, including Land Use; Transportation; Water Resources; Parks, Trails, and Open Space; Housing; Economic Competitiveness; and Resilience and Sustainability.
The county contracted with a consulting firm to assist in the development of the plan. In addition to ensuring compliance with Metropolitan Council requirements and producing a final plan on the county’s behalf, the consultant was responsible for gathering public input throughout the planning process. A required six-month review period by cities, towns, watershed districts, and school districts was from March 26 to Sept. 26, 2018. The public also had opportunities to review and comment on the plan during that time.
County and CDA staff edited the comprehensive plan to reflect the comments received during the six-month review period. Following the review period, a public hearing on the comprehensive plan was conducted Dec. 4, 2018, prior to the document being submitted to the Metropolitan Council.
The Metropolitan Council approved the Washington County 2040 comprehensive plan Feb. 27, 2019. Since that time, staff have worked to update minor technical elements at the recommendation of the Metropolitan Council. The board adopting the plan is the last step in the plan update process.
Juvenile services contract awarded
Other business during meeting included the approval of a contract with Youth Service Bureau for services in 2020 for the amount of $259,192.
The Youth Service Bureau offers diversion services for juveniles that would otherwise be brought to juvenile court in Washington County. Juveniles are required to make restitution to the victim and complete the diversion conditions to avoid a formal court record.
While the state rate of juvenile probation clients is 455 per 100,000 population, Washington County’s rate of juvenile probation clients is 253 per 100,000 population. Of the youth who receive services from the agency, 87% do not have further involvement in the Washington County Justice System in the next 12 months.
The program collected $5,938 in restitution, and 1,799 hours of community service work were completed by 138 youth.
Additional cost to renovation approved
The board approved additional costs needed to complete a renovation of the parking ramp that is attached to the Law Enforcement Center next to the Government Center in Stillwater.
In April 2019, Washington County contracted with Paragon Restoration II to do repairs on the LEC parking ramp. The project involves replacing expansion joints and the entry plaza and waterproofing the underground tunnel to the courthouse. During construction, demolition uncovered conditions that would not support the planned improvements. In addition, design improvements were implemented to increase the reliability and life span of the waterproofing system. Some work scheduled for later was also moved up to increase efficiency and eliminate rework.
The cost of this additional work is $141,502. The changes also include an additional $35,913 for precast wall reinforcement. The original contract for the project was $577,850; the budget changes will bring the cost of the project to $755,265.
