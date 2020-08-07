Board continues contracts with auditor, law library
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $160,116 contract with Fahrner Asphalt Sealers to do crack sealing on Manning Avenue, or County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 15, from Highway 36 north to 80th Street as part of its meeting on Tuesday, July 28.
The project will seal the joints in the roadway, which extends the life of the pavement.
The board also approved a $149,423 contract with Pember Companies Inc. for miscellaneous concrete projects around the county, which are:
•Big Marine Park Reserve sidewalk panels, curb and gutter, and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp;
•CSAH 12 sidewalk panels, curb and gutter, concrete median, and an ADA ramp;
•CSAH 10 and Hallmark Avenue North concrete maintenance strip; and
•CSAH 18 and CSAH 19 roundabout concrete maintenance strips.
The county also announced that it would work with Ramsey County on a pavement preservation project on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 27, or East County Line Road, after the County Board approved the $772,578 project.
The board approved a contract with Minnesota Paving & Materials to upgrade infrastructure and improve the pavement quality of the roadway from County Highway 12 to 300 feet north of Birchwood Lane.
The roadway is the border between the two counties and four municipalities. It has both a rural segment with two lanes, which carries 4,500 vehicles a day, and an urban segment with three to four lanes, which carries 7,400 vehicles a day.
The project will improve the pavement; clean, repair or replace culverts; upgrade infrastructure so that it meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards; and improve pedestrian accommodations.
Ramsey County will pay $415,827 of the cost, which was spelled out in an agreement that the County Board also approved.
Financial
auditor chosen
CliftonLarsonAllen will continue to be Washington County financial auditor after the county approved a $75,000 contract extension to audit the county’s finances for the coming year.
CliftonLarsonAllen audits the financial statements for Washington County governmental activities, each major fund, and the remaining fund information, which comprise the basic financial statements of Washington County. The contract with the company was extended to July 31, 2021.
The commissioners also approved a $161,388 contract with Thomas Reuters to provide research tools to the county’s Law Library.
The Law Library provides research services to county departments, attorneys, courts, and the public. Thomson Reuters provides primary resources needed for legal research. The three-year maintenance and subscriptions agreement reflects a decrease of $9,312 over the current three-year agreement with Thomson Reuters.
Audit Advisory Committee
gives report
The Washington County Audit Advisory Committee, which is made up of a County Board member, the county administrator, and two county residents, provided its 2019 report to the County Board.
The committee meets quarterly to review the internal auditor’s work, which includes a test of county disbursements and purchasing card use. All disbursements of more than $25,000 are reviewed by the auditor, as well as a random selection of disbursements of less than $25,000. The auditor also reviews the use of purchasing cards, which are used by employees who are approved to make smaller purchases on behalf of the county.
The county’s external auditor CliftonLarsonAllen participated in committee meetings in 2019, to discuss the county’s financial reporting and audits, and to direct the internal auditor on tasks that needed to be completed to gather information included in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
