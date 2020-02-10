Washington County Public Health and Environment is seeking nominations for the 2020 Public Health Achievement Awards. The awards will recognize and honor residents who devote their time, energy, and talents to improve the public health or environmental conditions of individuals, families, and communities in Washington County. These residents help families, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and leaders better understand the value of public health and encourage the adoption of preventive habits that help promote health in many facets of life.

Public Health Achievement Awards are available in the following categories:

• Youth – group or individuals who are 18 years or younger at the time of nomination

• Individual – individuals who are 19 years or older at the time of nomination

• Group – an established group (community coalition, partnership, school, or organization) regardless of age

Winners of the 2020 Public Health Achievement Awards will be celebrated during National Public Health Week, which is observed April 6-12, as part of an initiative to create the healthiest nation in one generation.

Online nominations must be submitted by 8 a.m. Feb. 24. For more information about selection criteria and how to submit a nomination, see co.washington.mn.us/publichealthaward. 

